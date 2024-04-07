Attorney General James Announces Convictions of 12 Defendants for Trafficking Cocaine, Heroin, and Methamphetamine in the Hudson Valley

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the convictions of 12 defendants responsible for flooding communities in the Hudson Valley and the Capital Region with heroin and methamphetamine disguised as prescription drugs, as well as cocaine and counterfeit Xanax pills. An 11-month investigation led by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) found that the 12 individuals trafficked cocaine and thousands of pills throughout Ulster, Dutchess, and Saratoga counties, and illegally possessed firearms, including assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The investigation led to the recovery of over $1.3 million in narcotics, 39 firearms (including four assault weapons), hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and $120,000 in cash. All of the defendants pled guilty to felony charges for their roles in the trafficking operation.

“Going after those who fuel the gun violence and opioid epidemics is critical to keeping New Yorkers safe,” said Attorney General James. “These individuals flooded communities in the Hudson Valley with deadly narcotics, and they put New Yorkers in even greater danger by disguising their drugs as prescription medications and illegally possessing assault weapons, which are claiming lives every day. I thank all of our partners in law enforcement who contributed to this investigation and helped secure these convictions to put an end to this dangerous drug trafficking operation.”

“The alliance between law enforcement partners along with considerable efforts have resulted in the notable arrests and convictions of these individuals,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James. “Drug trafficking perpetuates a vicious cycle that is a catalyst for violence and other criminal activities that plague our state. The New York State Police pledges to continue to work with the Attorney General’s office and our partners in law enforcement to keep illegal drugs and weapons out of our communities.”

“We are deeply thankful for the efforts of the Office of Attorney General Letitia James, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and all the county and local law enforcement agencies who worked diligently on this joint investigation to put an end to this dangerous trafficking operation and protect the safety of our communities” said Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger.

The convictions were the result of an 11-month joint investigation by OCTF, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO), the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT), the Dutchess County Drug Task Force (DCDTF), the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), and the New York State Police (NYSP) Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with support from the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office (UCDA).The investigation included hundreds of hours of physical and covert surveillance, court-authorized wiretapping of cellular telephones, and review of phone records and law enforcement databases.

The investigation revealed that Christopher Pulichene operated an illegal pill distribution network in and around Ulster County, Dutchess County, and Saratoga County. Pulichene supplied heroin pills disguised as oxycodone pills for resale to Thomas Colon, Julia Eaton, and Zachary Vanvlack, and supplied methamphetamine pills disguised as Adderall pills for resale to Colon, Eaton, Vanvlack, and Devyn Wolny. Colon would then sell the pills to Ralph Banks, Jr., and others. Pulichene obtained the heroin pills from Alton Countryman (who was assisted by Thekla Countryman and Joshua Guldy), and obtained the methamphetamine pills from a source on the West Coast.

The investigation also revealed that Pulichene sold cocaine to Colon, Eaton, and Wolny for resale to others. Specifically, Colon resold cocaine to Banks, Kevin Drake, Jr., and Nicholas Lasusa. Pulichene obtained the cocaine from a source located on the Gulf Coast.

The investigation led to the recovery of:

11 kilograms of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $1.2 million;

15,000 methamphetamine pills, disguised as Adderall pills, with an approximate street value of $100,000;

5,000 artificial Xanax pills, with an approximate street value of $50,000;

750 heroin pills, disguised as oxycodone, with an approximate street value of $20,000;

39 firearms, including four assault weapons;

40 high capacity magazines;

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition; and

$120,000 in cash.

The twelve defendants were charged with various counts of Conspiracy, Criminal Possession and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. All of the defendants have pled guilty to felony charges before the Honorable Bryan E. Rounds in Ulster County Court.

Robert Curry, 44 years old, of Albany, New York, pled guilty in October 2023 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (a Class A-II felony), for which he was sentenced yesterday to seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

Christopher Pulichene, 41 years old, of New Paltz, New York, pled guilty in December 2022 to one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (a Class A-I felony), for which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (a Class D violent felony), for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision (to run concurrent with the other sentence). Pulichene further forfeited approximately $99,071.00 of seized cash, 50 percent of the proceeds ($89,893.62) resulting from the sale of his condominium apartment in New Paltz, where he stored both narcotics and the proceeds from their sales, and a seized 2017 Nissan Rogue vehicle.

Ralph Banks, Jr., 52 years old, of Saugerties, New York, pled guilty in May 2023 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony), for which he was sentenced to five years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm (a Class E felony), for which he was sentenced to two to four years in prison (to run concurrent with the other sentence).

Thomas Colon, 62 years old, of Saugerties, New York, pled guilty in January 2022 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (a Class A-II felony), for which he was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (a Class A misdemeanor), for which he was sentenced to one year in jail (to run concurrent with the other sentence). Colon further forfeited a seized 2013 Mercedes Benz sedan and a seized 2015 Toyota Tundra.

Alton Countryman, 36 years old, of Kingston, New York, pled guilty in November 2022 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony), for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years of post-release supervision, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (a Class C violent felony), for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Countryman (with Thekla Countryman) forfeited $3,919.00 in seized cash, a seized 2010 Honda Accord, and a seized 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Thekla Countryman, 36 years old, of Kingston, New York, pled guilty in November 2022 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B felony), for which she was sentenced to five years of probation.

Kevin Drake, Jr., 34 years old, of Kingston, New York, pled guilty in March 2023 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a Class C felony). His sentence is pending.

Julia Eaton, 35 years old, of Gansevoort, New York, pled guilty in October 2022 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony), for which she received a sentence of five years of probation.

Joshua Guldy, 22 years old, of Kingston, New York, pled guilty in September 2022 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony), for which he received a sentence of three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Nicholas Lasusa, 33 years old, of Saugerties, New York, pled guilty in January 2023 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (a Class D felony), for which he received a sentence of five years of probation.

Devyn Wolny, 26 years old, of New Paltz, New York, pled guilty in September 2023 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a Class B felony), for which he received a sentence of three years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.

Zachary Vanvlack, 34 years old, of Wappingers Falls, New York, pled guilty in January 2023 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a Class C felony). Vanvlack further forfeited $2,823.00 of seized cash and a seized 2016 Subaru Impreza WRX vehicle. His sentence is pending.

Attorney General James thanks the UCSO, URGENT, DCSO, SIU, DCDTF, and UCDA for their valuable work and assistance in this investigation and prosecution.

The investigation was led by UCSO Detective Sergeant Joseph Stock, UCSO Detective Sergeant Jason Bruck, and UCSO Detective Lieutenant Abram Markiewicz (all formerly with URGENT), and OAG OCTF Detective David Walsh, under the supervision of Detective Supervisor Bradford Miller and the overall supervision of Assistant Chief Investigator Ismael Hernandez and Deputy Chief Investigator Andrew Boss. The OAG’s Investigations Division is led by Chief Investigator Oliver Pu-Folkes. The UCSO is led by Sheriff Juan Figueroa.

The case was prosecuted by OAG OCTF Assistant Deputy Attorney General Griffin Kenyon, under the supervision of Downstate OCTF Deputy Chief Lauren Abinanti. Nicole Keary is the Deputy Attorney General in Charge of OCTF. Both the Investigations Division and OCTF are part of the Division for Criminal Justice. The Division for Criminal Justice is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General José Maldonado and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.