Intelligent Memory launches DDR5 Memory Modules in commercial and industrial grades and as fully RoHS-compliant options
Most memory modules still use lead and hence must rely on RoHS exemptions. We manufacture and test modules in-house and can provide the high quality that customers have come to expect from us.”ESCHBORN / FRANKFURT, GERMANY, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, is launching a family of DDR5 memory modules in commercial and industrial temperature ranges as well as in completely lead-free options. Samples are available in Q2 and will be on display at embedded world 2024 in hall 1 booth 340.
The need for high-speed, high-capacity memory in industrial applications is increasing rapidly. Addressing this demand, Intelligent Memory expands its DRAM module product range with new DDR5 modules with 16 and 32 Gigabyte capacities, 5600 MHz clock frequency and in SO-DIMM, UDIMM and RDIMM form factors. To free customers from the need to rely on exemption 7c-I to the RoHS directive, the new DDR5 module range is also available in fully lead-free options.
“Despite the fact that RoHS was introduced years ago, most memory modules still use components containing lead and hence must rely on RoHS exemptions for their products,” explains David Raquet, Global VP Sales and Marketing at Intelligent Memory. “These exemptions get shorter with every new release. Since we manufacture and test modules in-house, we can provide a high level of customization and flexibility at the high quality that customers have come to expect from Intelligent Memory.”
Intelligent Memory focuses on supporting industrial customers and their applications with legacy and tailored memory products for industrial and embedded markets. It is one of the few memory manufacturers that offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR5 and LPDDR4(x) components in addition to its customizable NAND flash memory portfolio.
About Intelligent Memory
Intelligent Memory has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products for industrial applications like SATA or PCIe SSDs, SD & microSD cards, CF cards, USB sticks and eMMC. All solutions of Intelligent Memory have been designed to meet the industry’s demands for quality, reliability, longevity and long-term availability. For more information visit: www.intelligentmemory.com
