Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Is Encouraging the Family of a Former Construction Worker with Mesothelioma in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Attorney-Better Compensation Results

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota and he was or still is a construction worker-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466.” — Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS-SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA , USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband, dad, loved one is any type of construction worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. A mesothelioma compensation claim for a construction worker might be worth over a million dollars-depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

"Construction workers who now have mesothelioma frequently underestimate the potential value of their compensation claim because they have forgotten how much exposure to asbestos they had. Before asbestos regulations were mandated in the 1980s-construction workers might have had continuous exposure to asbestos on a daily basis-including laborers, carpenters, insulators, plumbers, electricians, and roofers in Minnesota.

"If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota and he was or still is a construction worker-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.



The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com