April 6, 2024 Gatchalian renews call for gov't to develop water sources to address water crisis amid El Niño Senator Win Gatchalian urged the government to develop potential water sources to address a supply gap amid an ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon. "Given expectations of a global supply gap in the future, the government needs to come up with a comprehensive program that would sufficiently bridge such a gap," Gatchalian said, noting that some areas in the country are already experiencing water crises amid the ill-effects of El Niño. The senator earlier filed Proposed Senate Resolution 691, urging the entire Philippine government to make preparations to cushion the detrimental effects of the El Niño phenomenon on all fronts, including water resources. At present, the Angat Dam in Bulacan province supplies more than 90% of Metro Manila's water needs. Initially, he proposed tapping Laguna de Bay as a water source for Metro Manila and adjacent areas. "Aside from Laguna de Bay, the government should explore other possible water sources that would address potential water shortage in the years ahead," Gatchalian said. The legislator cited the recently released UN World Water Development Report 2024, which states that increasing global water scarcity is fueling more conflicts and contributing to instability. Emphasizing that access to clean water is critical to promoting peace, the report disclosed that around 2.2 billion people across the globe have no access to clean drinking water while around 3.5 billion people lack access to safely managed sanitation as of 2022. Currently, key local government areas experiencing water shortage include Cebu City, Zamboanga City, and the towns of Bulalacao and Mansalay in Oriental Mindoro. These localities have already declared a state of calamity in their respective areas amid water shortages. President Marcos has earlier admitted that the country is grappling with a water crisis, which is why he has ordered the immediate completion of all water projects being undertaken. One instance is the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, one of the country's largest private bulk water supply facilities. "With or without El Niño, the need for the country to develop additional water sources is undeniable," Gatchalian emphasized. Dagdagan ang mga mapagkukunan ng suplay sa gitna ng krisis sa tubig ngayong El Niño -Gatchalian Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang gobyerno na maghanap ng mga potensyal na mapagkukunan ng tubig upang matugunan ang kakulangan ng suplay sa gitna ng patuloy na El Niño weather phenomenon. "Dahil sa mga inaasahang pandaigdigang kakulangan ng suplay sa hinaharap, ang gobyerno ay kailangang bumuo ng isang komprehensibong programa na sapat na tutugon sa kakulangang ito," sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag niya, ilang mga lugar na ngayon sa bansa ang nakakaranas ng krisis sa tubig kasunod ng epekto ng El Niño. Nauna nang inihain ng senador ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 691, na humihimok sa buong gobyerno ng Pilipinas na gumawa ng mga paghahanda upang masugpo ang masamang epekto ng El Niño phenomenon sa lahat ng larangan, kabilang ang suplay ng tubig. Sa kasalukuyan, ang Angat Dam sa lalawigan ng Bulacan ay nagsusuplay ng higit sa 90% ng pangangailangan ng tubig sa Metro Manila. Nauna nang iminungkahi ni Gatchalian ang pagkuha ng suplay ng tubig sa Laguna de Bay para sa Metro Manila at mga karatig na lugar. "Bukod sa Laguna de Bay, dapat pag-aralan ng gobyerno ang iba pang posibleng mapagkukunan ng tubig na tutugon sa potensyal na kakulangan ng tubig sa mga susunod na taon," sabi ni Gatchalian. Binanggit ng mambabatas ang kamakailang inilabas na UN World Water Development Report 2024, na nagsasaad na ang lumalaking kakulangan ng suplay ng tubig ay nakakadagdag sa instability ng bansa. Isiniwalat ng ulat na humigit-kumulang 2.2 bilyong tao sa buong mundo ang walang access sa malinis na inuming tubig habang nasa 3.5 bilyong tao ang walang access sa ligtas na pinamamahalaang sanitasyon noong 2022. Sa kasalukuyan, nakakaranas ng kakulangan sa tubig ang Cebu City, Zamboanga City, at mga bayan ng Bulalacao at Mansalay sa Oriental Mindoro. Ang mga lokalidad na ito ay nagdeklara na ng state of calamity. Nauna nang inamin ni Pangulong Marcos na may krisis sa tubig ang bansa kaya naman ipinag-utos niya ang agarang pagkumpleto ng lahat ng mga proyekto sa tubig. Ang isang halimbawa ay ang Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, isa sa pinakamalaking pribadong bulk water supply facility sa bansa. "May El Niño man o wala, hindi maikakaila ang pangangailangan para sa bansa na bumuo ng karagdagang pinagkukunan ng tubig," diin ni Gatchalian.