Femometer Alerts on Infertility Risks: Impact of Alcohol Consumption on Reproductive Health
Femometer luanches "Alcohol Awareness Month" to educate people about the adverse effect of alcohol on people's productive healthLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Femometer, a burgeoning brand on women's health and fertility tracking, has issued a warning regarding the detrimental effects of alcohol consumption on fertility. With a mission to empower women with knowledge about their reproductive health, Femometer emphasizes the need for awareness and education regarding the impact of alcohol on fertility.
Alcohol consumption has long been linked to various health issues, but its adverse effects on fertility are often underestimated. Femometer's latest research points out the significant harm alcohol can inflict on both male and female fertility, challenging misconceptions and prompting a call to action for individuals and policymakers alike.
According to the latest data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 108.1 million women aged 18 and older in the United States reported alcohol use, with 81.9% of them engaging in alcohol consumption at some point in their lifetime[1]. These statistics underscore the widespread prevalence of alcohol use among women of reproductive age, raising concerns about its potential impact on fertility.
Studies have shown that alcohol can disrupt the delicate hormonal balance which is crucial for reproductive health. In women, excessive alcohol intake can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, ovulatory dysfunction, and even infertility. In addition, if a woman regularly consumes alcohol at their TTC (trying to conceive) journey, the risk of miscarriage, pregnancy complications and infant defects is greatly increased. For men, alcohol consumption inhibits sperm production and decreases the quality, reducing the chances of conception.
Dr. Jan Rydfors, Chief Medical Advisor at Femometer, emphasizes the infertility risks of excessive alcohol consumption. "Alcohol consumption is a modifiable risk factor that can profoundly impact fertility. Excessive alcohol intake even causes infertility for both men and women. Reducing alcohol consumption is imperative, especially for those planning to conceive."
To raise comprehensive awareness about the relationship between alcohol consumption and fertility, Femometer launches “Alcohol Awareness Month” [2]in April 2024, aiming to empower individuals to make informed decisions on alcohol use regarding reproductive health. Furthermore, Femometer calls for public health initiatives to raise awareness about the risks of alcohol consumption on fertility and provide support for those struggling with alcohol dependency.
References:
[1] SAMHSA, Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality. 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/sites/default/files/reports/rpt42728/NSDUHDetailedTabs2022/NSDUHDetailedTabs2022/NSDUHDetTabsSect2pe2022.htm#tab2.25a
[2] BLOG: Alcohol Awareness Month: How Alcohol Can Harm Fertility and Health? https://www.femometer.com/Blog/Alcohol-Awareness-Month-How-Alcohol-Can-Harm-Fertility-and-Health?utm_source=PR_20240407
