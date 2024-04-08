UniFab V2.0.1.6 Released with Support for Increased Speed Conversion for Enlarger, Deinterlacer, and Denoiser Modules

UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVDFab announces UniFab V2.0.1.6 with the latest updates to the inference engine, which leads to a 20% to 50% speed increase in the conversion of the Enlarger, Deinterlacer, and Denoiser modules.

DVDFab is a leading multimedia solution provider that recently announced the release of UniFab V2.0.1.6. This release includes updates intended to enhance customers' video quality and clarity.

UniFab All-In-One is a revolutionary DVDFab product offering nine integrated modules, i.e., UniFab Video Converter Pro, UniFab Video Enlarger AI, UniFab HDR Upscaler AI, UniFab Audio Upmix AI, UniFab Smoother AI, UniFab Deinterlace AI, UniFab Denoise AI, UniFab Video Enhancer AI, and UniFab Deshake AI (coming soon), to edit, enhance, upscale, and reduce the hassle of working with videos.

With the latest updates, UniFab V2.0.1.6 assures customers to enhance video quality with acute precision and accuracy.

What's New in UniFab All-In-One V2.0.1.6?

New: The UniFab HDR Upscaler AI module introduces a new model, Cinema Mode (fast), to significantly increase conversion speed while maintaining high-quality images. It can convert up to five times faster, so most users only need one to three times the duration of the video to convert to 1080p HDR 10.

New: Updates to the inference engine have led to a 20%-50% speed increase in the conversion of the Enlarger/Deinterlacer/Denoiser modules.

Optimized: The display of CPU and GPU usage.

Optimized: Increased details of ongoing task processes.

New: The enlarger module has updated its AI model to optimize image details better than the original model. The image quality has been significantly improved.

Optimized: Adjusted the default bitrate of the AI module to a more suitable value, reducing the instances where enhancement was not obvious due to a low bitrate.

New: Support has been added for a new denoise module, designed to eliminate noise points generated by various factors. This makes the video more transparent, providing a better viewing experience.

Functions and Features of UniFab All-In-One

1. Upscale Video to Dolby Vision

UniFab Video Enhancer AI can generate dynamic metadata up to Dolby Vision standard, thereby upscaling SDR or HDR 10 videos to a superior Dolby Vision quality.

2. Enhances Video Quality for Every Genre

UniFab's AI-powered model amplifies video quality without altering the resolution. It can enhance low-resolution TV series, B&W films, homemade videos, or animations.

3. Eliminates Noise from Video

Unifab is proven to accurately and quickly remove noise from video caused by low-light conditions, camera malfunctions, signal interference during transmission, and compression algorithms.

4. Upscale SDR to HDR10

UniFab re-encodes videos from SDR to the HDR10 standard using AI technology for a more lifelike color representation.

5. Enlarge Video resolution up to 4K

UniFab Video Enlarger AI can double the original resolution for an ultra-clear picture. It can seamlessly enlarge video resolution to 720p, 1080p, and 4K Ultra HD

6. Upmix Audio to DTS 7.1 with AI

UniFab can distribute audio tracks across different channels, upmixing the audio to EAC3 5.1 or DTS 7.1 standards for superior surround sound quality. This significant enhancement significantly upgrades users' viewing experience, offering an immersive audio environment.

7. Increase the Frame Rate to 120 fps

UniFab's Smoother AI module can diminish fluttering and trembling, delivering a more natural result tailored for the ultimate viewing experience. It can improve video smoothness through AI-powered frame interpolation.

8. Deinterlace Videos Using AI

Due to technological limitations, outdated devices often use interlaced scanning to play videos, lowering the demand for video signals on display devices. However, it may reduce video quality and cause visible flickering. UniFab's Deinterlace AI module can transform these interlaced video signals into progressive scans, dramatically improving your viewing experience using advanced AI tech.

9. Losslessly Convert Videos to Any Format

UniFab Video Converter Pro supports conversion between over 1000 video formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, WMV, and more, to be compatible and supported by the devices without compromising quality.

10. Compress Videos While Retaining the Original Quality

UnIFab helps losslessly compress high-quality video and audio (TrueHD, DTS-HD, and DTS X) to share on social media platforms.

11. Edit Videos Like Professionals

UniFab's All-in-One plan includes a simple, efficient, and user-friendly solution with comprehensive features for all your video creation needs. It can split, crop, rotate, flip, and mirror, set duration, and adjust video speed to create special effects.

12. Multimedia Editing Toolbox

UniFab Toolkit has 20+ handy video, audio, image conversion, and editing tools to meet diverse everyday needs. Each tool is an independent module that performs one primary task.