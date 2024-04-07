Submit Release
Congratulations to Skingevity Med Spa Founder on the feature in Vogue Magazine

Announcing Skingevity Med Spa CEO and Owner's feature on Vogue Magazine. It's a testament to the dedication and care she's committed to patients.

There's a younger you inside. We take the worry out of Longevity and bring you Skingevity. Skingevity offers a comprehensive array of cosmetic, laser, and aesthetic services.”
— Amanda Lemmage
SPRING PARK, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Women In Business

As CEO and owner of Skingevity Med Spa, Amanda Lemmage has always been fascinated by the power of deep, holistic beauty. Over nearly two decades, she harnessed her passion to transform the aesthetic industry, guiding her patients toward bold, confident, and healthy lives.

The Skingevity team is renowned for providing holistic wellness and achieving natural results. Award-winning injectors are recognized globally for their expertise. We have an MD specializing in hormone therapy and functional medicine. Amanda remarks, “We have some of the most elite providers in the country. We all work together to treat the root issues of wellness and beauty. The best injectable is undetectable.”

Skingevity Med Spa stands out among med spas, offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic, medical, and wellness treatments. Elevate your experience with offerings like the infrared sauna, a hammam steam room, compression therapy, IV therapy, and IM injections. The spa is recognized as Minnesota’s premier destination for aesthetic medical and wellness spa services, specializing in injectables, laser, body, contouring, anti-aging, and wellness. The journey to rejuvenation begins here.

https://skingevityspa.com

Amanda Lemmage
Skingevity Med Spa
+1 952-476-2772
Info@skingevityspa.com
