Department of Agriculture bolsters skills of land preparation ad heavy equipment operators through specialised training

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts); In an effort to significantly enhance the capabilities of land preparation operators at the Department of Agriculture St. Kitts, highly trained and certified Auto Mechanic of Glade and Grove Machinery in Florida, Jason Hodge visited St. Kitts to provide specialised training to heavy equipment operators and staff of the Engineering Unit as well as personnel in the Vehicle Maintenance Division of the Public Works Department.

By equipping land preparation operators with the necessary skills and knowledge, the Department of Agriculture aims to minimize downtime, reduce repair costs, and improve overall productivity. This initiative is part of a wider capacity building exercise aimed at improving the overall efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural operations on the island.

The two-day training covered a wide range of topics, including understanding the basic mechanics of agricultural machinery, identifying common issues and malfunctions, and implementing preventive maintenance measures. The participants were also taught how to improve their technical skills, safely operate and handle equipment, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

According to Agricultural Officer with responsibility for the Engineering Unit, Mr. Andy Blanchette, this investment in training has been deemed as a strategic move to enhance the agricultural sector’s resilience and sustainability in the face of evolving challenges and demands. He also explained that the exercise is timely for the technical officers following the recent commissioning of two brand new Holland Tractors at the Agriculture Department.

He stated, “Mr. Hodge took the participants through a series of preventative measures and remedial action required if in any simple related issues that may develop during usage. At the end of the two-day session, the participants were highly motivated and confident in the knowledge received and exposure to the maintenance of these tractors. Mr. Jason Hodge left the federation on Thursday after he would have thoroughly taught through the operation maintenance and care of these two new Holland tractors.”

He then thanked Public Works for partnering with the department and added that participants immedialtely developed a greater sense of ownership and responsibility towards maintaining and caring for agricultural machinery. This, in turn, will contribute to a more efficient and sustainable agricultural sector, ultimately benefiting farmers, consumers, and the wider community.