Composer Leonardo Le San Unveils Innovative Spiriocast Program of New Music
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonardo Le San’s collaboration with Jacobs Music, M. Steinert & Sons-Spirio representatives, and NMNYNA (New Music in New York and North America, Inc., a non-profit organization) will explore a new concept in connecting artists and audiences via Steinway’s Spirio® high-resolution player piano. A performance of new works using Steinway’s Spiriocast technology takes place on April 18, 2024, at 6:30 pm EDT, at Jacobs Music Steinway Hall in Philadelphia, PA and at M. Steinert & Sons in Boston, MA.
Composer and pianist Leonardo Le San, founder of NMNYNA, has followed the music technology evolution of Steinway’s most innovative instrument since its launch in 2015. Le San viewed the Spirio® as a tool that could serve the purpose of pianists and composers, with its capability of broadcasting high-resolution music data perfectly in sync with video and audio from one Spirio® piano to one, or many, Spirio® instruments. Steinway representative Kevin Heinselman from Philadelphia opened the door for Le San to explore the innumerable possibilities that the Spirio innovations can offer.
Le San proposed the project idea to Steinway’s executives, Heinselman and Patrick Elisha from Boston in 2023. Aligning in support of Leonardo’s idea, a “Spiriocast Concert” was organized featuring new works by living composers and highlighting talented artists from New England and the greater Philadelphia area. Delvan Lin, a foremost emerging pianist in the US from the Curtis Institute, and internationally acclaimed Duo Mundi George & Guli, lauded for creating beautifully synchronized and innovative performances, are part of this program. Le San will be joined at the event by celebrated composers who collaborated on an album project called New Music of the Americas released by Winter Cat Records, LLC: Paola Marquez, Mauricio Charbonnier, and Jose Elizondo.
The Spiriocast program will have two world premieres: Paola Marquez’s Little Prayer and Le San’s Spirio Etudes for PianoFour-Hands. Charbonnier’s work Buenos Aires Evocation, Le San’s Nimbus Etude, and Marquez’s Little Piano Suite for a Kitten will all have Philadelphia premieres. Jose Elizondo’s renowned Danzas Latinoamericanas and Le San’s Scherzo Migrant Species will also be performed. All the works in this “New Music meets New Technology” presentation will be heard in Boston and Philadelphia, and can be accessed around the globe via Steinway’s Spiriocast real fidelity experience.
Paul Temple
Composer and pianist Leonardo Le San, founder of NMNYNA, has followed the music technology evolution of Steinway’s most innovative instrument since its launch in 2015. Le San viewed the Spirio® as a tool that could serve the purpose of pianists and composers, with its capability of broadcasting high-resolution music data perfectly in sync with video and audio from one Spirio® piano to one, or many, Spirio® instruments. Steinway representative Kevin Heinselman from Philadelphia opened the door for Le San to explore the innumerable possibilities that the Spirio innovations can offer.
Le San proposed the project idea to Steinway’s executives, Heinselman and Patrick Elisha from Boston in 2023. Aligning in support of Leonardo’s idea, a “Spiriocast Concert” was organized featuring new works by living composers and highlighting talented artists from New England and the greater Philadelphia area. Delvan Lin, a foremost emerging pianist in the US from the Curtis Institute, and internationally acclaimed Duo Mundi George & Guli, lauded for creating beautifully synchronized and innovative performances, are part of this program. Le San will be joined at the event by celebrated composers who collaborated on an album project called New Music of the Americas released by Winter Cat Records, LLC: Paola Marquez, Mauricio Charbonnier, and Jose Elizondo.
The Spiriocast program will have two world premieres: Paola Marquez’s Little Prayer and Le San’s Spirio Etudes for PianoFour-Hands. Charbonnier’s work Buenos Aires Evocation, Le San’s Nimbus Etude, and Marquez’s Little Piano Suite for a Kitten will all have Philadelphia premieres. Jose Elizondo’s renowned Danzas Latinoamericanas and Le San’s Scherzo Migrant Species will also be performed. All the works in this “New Music meets New Technology” presentation will be heard in Boston and Philadelphia, and can be accessed around the globe via Steinway’s Spiriocast real fidelity experience.
Paul Temple
Winter Cat Records, LLC
+1 609-630-0409
email us here