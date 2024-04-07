Backyard Oasis Expands Product Offerings and Assembly Services
We're super excited to better serve homeowners and making 1 neighbor jealous at a time.”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backyard Oasis, a premier online retailer specializing in high-quality outdoor structures and living products, today announced major expansions to its product catalog and service offerings.
The company is launching five new product lines from renowned brands while also unveiling professional assembly services supplied by a renowned contractor.
The new product collections being added to Backyardoas.com include:
Blaze Grills – Top-of-the-line grills with lifetime warranty and outdoor kitchen equipment for new kitchen islands.
Napoleon Grills – Distinctive, design-forward grills and accessories from a Canadian market leader.
Gorilla Playsets – Durable, safe, and high quality cedar playset and swing set options for kids.
Outdoor Greatroom Co. – Stylish outdoor fire pits and fire pit tables for creating a cozy evening.
Yardistry – Premium cedar gazebos, pergolas and other structures for to provide the best space for family gatherings.
In addition to the new product lines, is now offering professional assembly services through Assemblyhelp for select brands carried on the site. This white-glove service provides convenience to those who need don’t have their own local contractors.
“We’re thrilled to expand our selection with these five fantastic new product portfolios from respected brands in the outdoor living space,” said Andy Wu, founder of Backyardoas.com. “Combined with our new assembly services, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to create their ideal backyard oasis through our customer service focused e-commerce experience.”
The new product lines and assembly services are available immediately. For more information on the company and its offerings, visit Backyard Oasis.
About Backyard Oasis: Backyardoas.com is a leading online retailer of high-quality outdoor structures and living products. With a vast catalog of options from top brands, the company makes it easy for customers to find and purchase pergolas, gazebos, grills, playsets, furniture and more for upgrading their outdoor retreat. Founded in 2023, Backyardoas.com is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
