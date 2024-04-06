Submit Release
Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, April 6 - 06 April 2024, 18:26

On April 6, Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Ersin Tatar expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for establishing a Working Group for Interparliamentary Relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the creation of the working group for interparliamentary relations would contribute to further strengthening relations between the two countries’ peoples.

