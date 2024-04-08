Big Bounce America Bounces Into New Orleans

All Age Groups Welcome Teen and Adult Level Courses

Hop Leap Jump Romp

Life is better when your bouncing high with a smile.” — -author unknown

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is excited to welcome guests for the much-anticipated arrival of the Big Bounce America tour in New Orleans, taking place from April 13 to April 21, 2024. This event, renowned as the largest touring inflatable extravaganza in the world, promises an array of family-friendly activities and entertainment, setting up an expansive playground at the University of New Orleans, 2000 Lakeshore Dr.

The Big Bounce America tour brings together an impressive collection of seven inflatable attractions, highlighted by the record-setting 24,000-square-foot World's Largest Bounce House. Designed to cater to enthusiasts of all ages, from playful toddlers to the young at heart adults, the event ensures an inclusive and unforgettable experience for everyone.

Among the attractions, visitors can look forward to an adventure through giant inflatable mazes, slides, and obstacle courses, each offering a unique challenge and excitement. The blend of vibrant colors, dynamic structures, and the sheer scale of the inflatables will transform the University of New Orleans into a whimsical, buoyant playground, unlike anything New Orleans has witnessed before.

Tickets for this unparalleled inflatable adventure start at $22, providing access to a world of joyous bouncing, laughter, and fun. For those planning to attend and in need of comfortable, clean, and affordable accommodations, the Historic Mardi Gras Inn stands ready to welcome guests with its trademark hospitable service. Situated conveniently to offer ease of access to the event and the diverse attractions of New Orleans, the inn ensures a memorable stay for families, friends, and solo travelers alike.

For further details about the Big Bounce America tour and to secure your tickets for a bouncy escapade in the heart of New Orleans, please visit www.thebigbounceamerica.com. Join us in embracing the spirit of fun, adventure, and community as we welcome this extraordinary event to our vibrant city.