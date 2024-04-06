Emergency Department Reopens

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) Emergency Department (ED) yesterday officially reopened its door after 5 months of upgrade and renovation work.

Speaking during a small ceremony to mark the reopening, Dr Trina Sale, Head of Emergency Department said the ED is the gateway to the hospital that provides initial treatment and stabilization of patients with illness and injuries.

“As we unveil this renovated emergency department, we reaffirm to work together with staff and systems towards our vision, which includes being a place where Solomon Islanders can access excellent medical care, and to also provide a well-equipped department with competent trained staff offering the best possible care within the limits of the Solomon Islands socio and economic environment”, said Dr Sale.

Dr George Malefoasi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NRH thanked the Health Permanent Secretary, Procurement and Finance teams within the ministry to ensure funds are secured for the work. He thanked the draftsmen for designing the work and Dr Trina and her team for guiding the planning and structural drawings.

“It’s not easy to refigure this side of the hospital because it is an old-designed structure and the spaces are already congested and restricted.

“Despite of the challenges and difficulties faced by both ED staff and patients, we continue to work and maintain emergency services. We made some changes to allow other services to continue especially the children component of the ED, the ENT and the Referral clinics (which are all day clinics)”, said Dr Malefoasi.

“I would like to thank the staff of the emergency department, the HODs, senior staff and supporting staff for being resilient and cooperative during the renovation work, and all other departments for supporting the movement and changes at the ED during the renovation.

“To the public, thank you for your patience during the renovation work. We understand it was chaotic and confusing at times when you came to the point of entry of the only hospital in town. Let me assure you as soon as we reorganise, we will ensure you provide an improvement of the care to you and your children”, said Dr Malefoasi.

Meanwhile, the CEO remind all staff that this revised structure is not enough to manage and mitigate the multifactorial challenges ahead, but a concerted effort from all departments, staff, and the public is needed.

“As I always say, teamwork, individual commitment and discipline are the most needed. We must ensure patient progression through the hospital is paramount. I’d like to see staff doctors, nurses, cleaners and supporting staff at the working desk on time at all times.

Our attitude, empathy, and response to our sick patients and their relatives can heal and make a significant difference in our patients’ misery caused by the illnesses they present with.

“However, with the structural changes to ED, the key to improving the management of patient flow and care is to better; staffing rota, attendance of staff on time, understanding the workflow, better communications internally and with departmental staff, creating efficiency in the department through proper electronic patient management system, ongoing education for emergency doctors and nurses, better medical supply and better equipment support.

“I assure that the MHMS through the NRH management and clinicians will do what it can within its means to upgrade and improve the emergency department and all other departments within NRH,” Dr Malefoasi said.

Head of Emergency Department Dr Trina Sale showing the guests one of the units within the newly renovated ED.

Inside the newly renovated ED.

NRH Chief Executive Officer Dr George Malefoasi speaking at the reopening.