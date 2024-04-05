TAIWAN, April 5 - Presidential Office thanks Japanese government for condolences and post-disaster reconstruction aid to Taiwan

Following the disaster caused by the earthquake in eastern Taiwan on April 3, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan expressed his condolences to Taiwan. On April 5, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced at a press conference that the Japanese government is pledging to donate US$1 million in post-disaster reconstruction aid to Taiwan. In response, Presidential Office Spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) expressed sincere gratitude to the Japanese government for its actions on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan.

Referencing that Prime Minister Kishida had said in his message of condolences that Taiwan is Japan's “neighbor across the sea,” Spokesperson Lin said that Taiwan and Japan are located in an area where earthquakes are frequent and are staunch partners who have helped each other through multiple challenges. In the wake of the earthquake in eastern Taiwan, the spokesperson said, people across political affiliations in Japan offered their support, and local governments, enterprises, and citizens have donated to the recovery effort. These actions, she said, fully demonstrate the friendship built on mutual assistance between Taiwan and Japan. The spokesperson thanked the Japanese government and society again for their concern and aid, and said that we look forward to our friendship enduring long into the future. She concluded by saying that we hope Taiwan and Japan can extend this virtuous cycle in the international community, making it a resilient and compassionate force for the world.