Latrice Galloway Celebrates 17 Years of Excellence in Childcare with the Launch of a Groundbreaking ECE Conference
Latrice Galloway, a luminary in the field of Early Childhood Education (ECE), marks her 17th anniversary with the announcement of an unprecedented event in the childcare sector. The "Born to Teach Conference," slated for July 4-7 in Houston, Texas, is poised to revolutionize the way ECE leaders and teachers engage with professional development. This conference, the first of its kind to cater inclusively to both childcare center owners and educators, underscores Latrice’s commitment to elevating the quality of early learning through collaborative inspiration and education.
With an illustrious career spanning over 17 years, Latrice has distinguished herself as a passionate advocate for high-quality early childhood education. As the owner of Kidzville Learning Academy , an educator, community leader , she has consistently championed for owners to scale successful centers.. Her pragmatic approach to education, combined with an MBA and numerous industry certifications, has allowed her to influence early childhood education from the grassroots level to state-wide.
Latrice's impact extends beyond the traditional confines of the classroom. She is the founder of Childcare Clique, the largest online community for childcare owners, which has become a pivotal resource for thousands seeking advice on starting, growing, and efficiently managing childcare centers. This initiative, coupled with her strong online presence—boasting over 100,000 followers and 5 million views on her educational content—has established her as a venerated figure in the ECE community.
The Born to Teach Conference, Latrice's latest venture, aims to address a critical gap in the professional development of ECE professionals. Recognizing the disparity between the motivational impact of traditional conferences and the actual needs of child care teams, Latrice envisions a new format where leaders and teachers are empowered and informed side-by-side. This approach not only fosters a shared vision for quality education but also equips participants with practical tools and insights to implement transformative practices in their respective settings.
The conference promises an immersive experience, featuring workshops, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities designed to inspire and equip ECE professionals with cutting-edge strategies for delivering exceptional childcare services. Latrice's track record of five sold-out ECE events hints at the transformative potential of the Born to Teach Conference for attendees and the broader childcare industry.
Latrice’s childcare program has already made a significant mark, serving over 10,000 families, employing more than 500 ECE educators, and setting new standards for excellence in the field. The Born to Teach Conference is not just a celebration of Latrice Galloway's enduring legacy in early childhood education; it is a beacon of innovation, set to redefine professional development for childcare providers nationwide.
For more information on the Born to Teach Conference and to register, please visit (http://borntoteachcon.com ).
About Latrice Galloway:
Latrice Galloway is a visionary leader in the field of Early Childhood Education (ECE) with over 17 years of experience. As a childcare center owner, educator, and advocate, Latrice is committed to ensuring high-quality early learning experiences for every child. She is the founder of Childcare Clique, the largest community for childcare owners, and a prominent voice in ECE policy and innovation. Latrice's work continues to inspire and shape the future of childcare across the nation.
Latrice Galloway
For more information on the Born to Teach Conference and to register, please visit (http://borntoteachcon.com ).
Born To Teach Conference
info@borntoteachcon.com
