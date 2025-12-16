From Millions to Trillions: Dr. Karwanna D. Irving Shows Women How to Win Government Contracts

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, also known as Dr. Karwanna, is a nationally recognized Government Contracts Strategist and the CEO of She’s Got Goals LLC. After securing millions of dollars in government contracts and helping thousands of business owners become contract ready, Dr. Karwanna is inviting women entrepreneurs to participate in her 5 Day GovCon Challenge, a transformational experience designed to open the door to government business.Through her education, coaching, and strategic programs, Dr. Karwanna has helped more than 7,500 business owners become pre-qualified for government contracts. Businesses within her ecosystem have collectively generated over 32 million dollars and growing by applying her proven government contracting strategies.The 5 Day GovCon Challenge is designed for women entrepreneurs who want to learn how to access government contracts without starting from scratch or having prior experience. Participants are guided through how to properly position their businesses, understand their value, and begin building scalable, government funded business models within a marketplace where governments spend trillions of dollars over time on goods and services.“Government contracting changed my life, and I created this challenge to show women that this opportunity is real, accessible, and attainable with the right strategy”, said Dr. Karwanna.At the core of her work is a bold national mission to help 1,000 women secure one million dollars each in government contracting revenue, creating one billion dollars in economic impact across communities nationwide.As the founder of She’s Got Goals LLC, Dr. Karwanna has built a one-stop resource dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs. Her work focuses on helping women establish strong business foundations, secure certifications, build credibility, and implement systems that support long-term growth, financial freedom, and balance across business, family, and personal life.Dr. Karwanna D. Irving has been ranked number 1680 on the Inc 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies in America and named in the San Francisco Business Times Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has been recognized by Success Magazine as a Woman of Influence in both 2023 and 2025 and is a recipient of the Enterprising Women Award for Business Excellence and Success. She has also received the United States Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Business.In addition, Dr. Karwanna has been featured on CBS, NBC, FOX, The LIST TV Show and more, and has shared the stage with influential leaders including Les Brown, Trent Shelton, Dr. George Frazier, and Stacia Pierce.Through the 5 Day GovCon Challenge and her continued leadership in government contracting education, Dr. Karwanna D. Irving is helping women across the country move from uncertainty to execution and from inconsistent income to sustainable opportunity within the government marketplace.Women entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the challenge and Dr. Karwanna’s work can visit www.ContractsToMillions.com

