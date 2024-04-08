Premio to Showcase New NVIDIA Jetson Portfolio of Rugged AI Edge Computers at ISC West 2024

JCO Series Photo Premio Inc Brand Logo

All New JCO Series features three scalable models with NVIDIA Jetson Orin AGX, NX, and Nano

Premio's decision to design ARM-based architecture for the JCO series underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of computing innovation within our 35 years of expertise” — Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

INDUSTRY, CA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in ruggedized computing solutions for embedded and edge AI, will unveil its portfolio of NVIDIA Jetson powered rugged AI Edge computers at this year’s International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC West) at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 10 – 12, 2024. The Premio JCO Series is a line of AI edge computers supported by NVIDIA’s latest Jetson Orin line of embedded system on modules. This is Premio’s first product line utilizing ARM-based architecture; it offers three scalable models — entry level (JCO-1000-ORN), mid-level (JCO-3000-ORN), and high-performance (JCO-6000-ORN) for real-time AI computing power at the rugged edge.

"The JCO series represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for a new wave of edge AI computing,” said Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing at Premio. “With the power of NVIDIA's Jetson Orin, these AI edge computers are ready to meet the challenges of real-time AI processing and low-latency data telemetry at the rugged edge, setting new standards for power efficiency and performance."

NVIDIA Jetson is a family of embedded computing system on modules (SOM) that bring together ARM-based architecture with NVIDIA’s CUDA core architecture to create an embedded system on module that consolidates CPU, GPU, memory, power, and more into a single module. The main benefit of NVIDIA Jetson modules is their ability to tackle a variety of Edge AI workloads that require real-time processing, data telemetry, and rich I/O flexibility. The Jetson Orin modules tap into Edge AI by leveraging three modules from NVIDIA: Orin AGX, Orin NX, and Orin Nano. The Jetson Orin lineup enables OEM system builders to design even more powerful compute solutions for edge AI processing, power efficiency, and ruggedized form factors for all types of applications such as AGV/AMR Robotics, industrial automation, security & surveillance, intelligent transportation, smart cities, agriculture, and more.

“Premio's decision to design ARM-based architecture for the JCO series underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of computing innovation within our 35 years of expertise for the design and manufacture of ruggedized computing solutions,” Seetoo added. “The JCO Series not only leverages leading NVIDIA Jetson technology but also incorporates innovative EDGEBoost I/O technology for extremely rich and modular I/O options for maximum data processing.”

JCO-6000-ORN

The JCO-6000-ORN leads the charge within Premio’s JCO Series AI Edge Computers. Utilizing Jetson Orin’s AGX module, the JCO-6000-ORN delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance with power configurations between 15W and 60W. This flagship model brings processing power to demanding AI applications in a rugged and fanless design while offering support for Premio’s EDGEBoost I/O technology. These modular I/O slots provide ultimate I/O flexibility and configurations, such as dedicated, locking USB ports, RJ45 LAN/POE, 10 GbE RJ45, and more.

JCO-3000-ORN

The mid-level JCO-3000-ORN brings edge AI performance of up to 100 TOPS with flexible I/O options in a lower TDP than the JCO-6000-ORN model. The JCO-3000-ORN series utilizes the Orin NX or the Orin Nano to bring balanced performance and power efficiency to edge applications where space may be limited, and a smaller form factor is required.

JCO-1000-ORN

The JCO-1000-ORN is the smallest form factor of the three AI edge computers, delivering up to 40 TOPS of AI performance in a fanless and ruggedized design. Harnessing the power from the Orin Nano, the JCO-1000-ORN is a ruggedized, entry-level model that offers real-time AI compute in limited I/O options for the most space-constrained applications.

The JCO series exemplifies Premio’s commitment to address demands for ruggedized computing and innovation in new edge AI workloads. System integrators and OEMs are now able to adopt a ruggedized and scalable NVIDIA Jetson computing solution for a variety of new edge AI applications. The JCO Series is also certified under UL, complying with UL 62368-1 Ed. 3, CE, and FCC for ultimate safety and reliability. The JCO-6000-ORN and JCO-3000-ORN will be made available in Q2 of 2024, with the JCO-1000-ORN released in Q3 of 2024.

To learn more about Premio’s JCO family of NVIDIA Jetson solutions, contact our embedded and edge computing experts at sales@premioinc.com

###

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.