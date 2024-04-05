Second 9th St. Listening Session set for April 11

The City of Lawrence will host its second listening session for the 9th Street Multimodal Safety Improvement Study on Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. 9th Street. No formal presentation is planned, and the public is encouraged to attend as their schedule allows to learn more about the study, ask questions of the project team, and provided feedback on safety improvements along the corridor.

More than 30 people attended the 9th Street listening session in February, and the City received 45 survey responses. The survey results showed safety as the top value for the corridor, with the top three priorities being pedestrian improvements, traffic calming/reducing speeds, and bike improvements.

“We appreciate the public’s input and feedback provided as part of the 9th Street Multimodal Safety Improvement Study,” said Jessica Mortinger, Lawrence transportation planning manager. “We look forward to sharing what we heard with the public and conceptual improvement ideas at the next listening session.”

As part of the Jayhawk Watershed Improvement project, the City of Lawrence and JEO Consulting Group are reviewing multimodal infrastructure along 9th Street between Illinois and Kentucky. Multimodal includes all types of transportation modes, including walking, biking, driving, or riding transit. The improvements will be implemented following engagement with stakeholders and engineering analyses.

The Jayhawk Watershed Improvement project will require reconstruction of portions of 9th Street between Mississippi and Louisiana, and an asphalt mill and overlay for 9th Street between Illinois and Vermont. This planned construction creates an opportunity for improvements to multimodal infrastructure along 9th Street between Illinois and Kentucky. The 9th Street study will run through spring with design completed by the end of 2024. The Jayhawk Watershed Improvement project is currently in the design phase with construction planned to occur in phases in 2025 and 2026.

All Lawrence community members are welcome to attend the listening session. More information on the 9th Street Multimodal Safety Improvement Study can be found at lawrenceks.org/community-engagement/9th-street-improvement/. Community members that are unable to attend but would like more information or give input are encouraged to contact Nick Hoyt with the City of Lawrence at nhoyt@lawrenceks.org.

