DOH issues red placard to Kings Chinese BBQ 5 in Wailuku for cockroach infestation

Posted on Apr 5, 2024 in Newsroom

WAILUKU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and immediately shut down Kings Chinese BBQ 5 (DBA General’s Chinese Restaurant) during a complaint inspection conducted on April 4, 2024, for a cockroach infestation. The establishment, operated by Kings Chinese BBQ 5 LLC, is located at 790 Eha St., Suites 3 and 4, Wailuku.

In response to DOH Food Safety Branch receiving an anonymous complaint, an initial complaint inspection was conducted April 4, 2024, confirming an active cockroach infestation within the establishment. The inspection confirmed at least 25 live cockroaches on food storage shelving and within refrigeration units where food was stored. The presence of multiple juveniles and egg cases showed evidence of an active cockroach infestation. With the establishment’s previous history of noncompliance with pest control and prevention, and establishment’s lack of managerial control to address the current infestation, DOH Food Safety Branch instructed the establishment to immediately close and a red placard was issued.

Prior to the establishment being allowed to re-open to the public, DOH Food Safety Branch is requiring the following parameters to be met:

Contact and schedule a professional pest control company to establish a cockroach treatment/monitoring plan to fully eradicate the infestation.

Remove all food debris and grease from underneath and within kitchen equipment to eliminate pest attractant.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Monday, April 8, 2024, to re-assess the establishment’s progress with eradicating the cockroach infestation and implementation of pest prevention and control measures.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It also is responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation and employee hygiene practices.

To obtain restaurant inspection reports for Maui, please call the Maui Food Safety Branch at 808-984-8230. For more information on the department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.



# # #