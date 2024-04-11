Grid Guardian Forges Strategic Partnerships with Energy Reps, Inc. and Applied Power Industrial Sales to Safeguard Grid
Grid Guardian is collaborating with industry leaders, pioneering innovative solutions to fortify our grid and critical assets.
We are thrilled to join forces with Grid Guardian. The market demand for this industry disruptive product is high and the need is critical.”DALLAS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grid Guardian, developer of the world's first rapidly deployable, prefabricated, modular, ventilated ballistic barricade system, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Energy Reps, Inc. and Applied Power Industrial Sales. This strategic alliance signifies a leap forward in fortifying the National grid's most critical assets against the rise of physical attacks.
This partnership comes as a pressing time. Security breaches against the U.S. power grid reached an all-time reported high in 2023, according to data Utilities submitted to the Department of Energy.
Developed by former Department of Defense ballistics and survivability experts, Grid Guardian presents a revolutionary ballistic armor system crafted from domestically sourced and manufactured materials. This innovative solution is designed to provide unparalleled physical protection for the Nation's bulk power systems, including utility-scale power management, transformers, and distribution networks.
Energy Reps, Inc. will represent and sell Grid Guardian's flagship product, Field Shield, across Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky.
Applied Power Industrial Sales will extend Grid Guardian's reach across Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Utah.
"The urgency to safeguard our energy infrastructure has never been more pressing," said Don Whitmire, Founder and CEO of Grid Guardian. "Through our collaboration with Energy Reps and Applied Power, we are ready to deliver solutions that mitigate risks and ensure the resilience of our critical assets, including helping our utilities to meet CIP-014 standards."
Grid Guardian's Field Shield product line boasts maintenance-free operation with a life expectancy of over 30 years, backed by third-party testing. Its permanent or semi-permanent setup allows for easy configuration, installation, and mobility, providing utilities with a comprehensive solution to meet evolving security challenges.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Grid Guardian. The market demand for this industry disruptive product is high and the need is critical,” said Tom Wichers, President of Energy Reps, Inc. The Field Shield perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing valuable solutions to clients.”
This strategic partnership highlights Grid Guardian's dedication to providing Utilities with the tools they need to navigate today's complex threat landscape.
Grid Guardian will be in attendance with other energy industry leaders at the IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California May 6-9, 2024.
For more information about Grid Guardian and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.gridguardian.us.
