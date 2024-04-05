Manchin Announces $400k To Upgrade Wastewater Infrastructure In Romney

April 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $400,000 from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Town of Romney to support essential upgrades to their wastewater systems. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I’m pleased the EPA is investing $400,000 to support vital upgrades to Romney’s wastewater infrastructure,” said Senator Manchin. “This project will reduce infiltration and inflow from stormwater, which will help ensure every household and business in the town has access to efficient and sanitary sewer systems. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need and deserve.”

This project will replace existing aged and deteriorating sanitary sewer lines and manholes, while also making improvements to the operation of an existing lift station. Additionally, the project will put in valving at the wastewater treatment plant to utilize an existing basin for storm water retention during wet weather events. Finally, it will allow the Town of Romney to install a section of new storm sewer piping and drop inlets to replace a failed section of storm pipe.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provide an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support their constituents. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.