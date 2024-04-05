PALS donates nursery equipment to ECDU

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, April 05, 2024: In a heartwarming display of community support, the Pediatric Assistance League of St. Kitts (PALS) has generously donated a range of nursery equipment to the Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU). The brief ceremony took place on Friday, April 05, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between PALS and the ECDU.

Ms. Giselle Matthew, President of PALS, conveyed gratitude to the ECDU for their openness to receiving the donation.

“On behalf of Carolyn Chisolm, the board of directors, I am grateful to pass along these cribs and crib sets along with pampers and wipes. To the ministry, for receiving and initiating the distribution process, thank you.”

Ms. Kimona Browne, director of ECDU, extended sincere appreciation to PALS for its invaluable and timely donation.

“On behalf of the ministry of education, particularly the Early Childhood Development Centre, I would like to express heart felt gratitude to PALS for their generous contribution of cribs, change tables and essential supplies. This contribution will greatly benefit the children in our care and ensure a safe and comfortable environment. Once again, thank you.”

The equipment donated to the ECDU was distributed to private and public centers across the Federation. The collaborative effort between PALS and the ECDU underscores the power of community partnerships in advancing education and nurturing the potential of young minds.