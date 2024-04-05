The Lightning Protection Institute hosts their first Partnership Series Webinar with Vaisala Xweather
The LPI partners with Vaisala Xweather to share the latest lightning data and tracking mechanisms to assist with assessing your risk to a lightning strike.
The Lightning Protection Institute is dedicated to providing resources to individuals, businesses and communities to mitigate the risks of lightning strikes”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) is pleased to announce its upcoming webinar in collaboration with Vaisala Xweather. This informative event will be held on April 9th at 1:00 PM Eastern.
— Tim Harger, LPI Executive Director
Lightning strikes occur an astonishing 100 times every second, making it crucial for individuals and businesses to take proper assessment measures before a storm occurs. Understanding lightning is the first part of assessment in the lightning protection process. Vaisala Xweather brings their extensive knowledge of lightning and tracking mechanisms to the forefront in this webinar. The LPI will briefly review “what is a lightning protection system” and the proper process for installation.
“The Lightning Protection Institute is dedicated to providing resources to individuals, businesses and communities to mitigate the risks of lightning strikes,” said Tim Harger, Executive Director of the Lightning Protection Institute. As part of this commitment, LPI strives to build strong partnerships with individuals and organizations, which enable us to gain knowledge, perspective, and new resources to support the lightning protection industry. The LPI Partnership Series webinars will bring information and insight to our members and followers to make more informative decisions about lightning protection.
The partnership webinar with Vaisala Xweather is open to everyone including industry professionals, architects, engineers, facility managers, and safety personnel. Attendees will have the chance to engage in a Q&A session, where they can seek expert advice on lightning and lightning protection.
To register for the LPI webinar and secure your spot, please visit the LPI website: https://lightning.org/technical/#webinars.
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to enhance your understanding of lightning and strengthen your approach to risk mitigation.
Lightning Protection Institute:
The Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) is the national organization that leads the way in establishing the highest standards and guidelines for the design, installation, and inspection of lightning protection systems. Our work includes collaboration with architects, engineers, building enclosure consultants, general contractors, as well as many other construction and facility management individuals.
Webinar Sponsored by LPI and LPI Members: allG, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Independent Protection Com, Scientific Lightning Solutions, and Thompson Lightning Protection.
Vaisala Xweather: The weather resource for business.
