TradeUpBC builds, enhances tradespeoples’ skills

CANADA, April 5 - Jeff Zabudsky, president, British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) –

“As the largest trades-training provider in Western Canada, BCIT delivers flexible and relevant programs to ensure tradespeople are job-ready for the workforce. By joining post-secondary institutes across B.C. in providing short-term micro-credentials and flexible professional development opportunities through TradeUpBC, we are further supporting skilled tradespeople in continuous learning to ensure they have the in-demand skills for career growth.”

Eric Sehn, dean, School of Trades and Technology, Camosun College –

“TradeUpBC will be a portal to Camosun College’s many short-term and flexible trades and technology courses available for trades professionals. Offerings, such as our electric vehicle, clean energy and efficient buildings micro-credentials, will help tradespeople keep their skills sharp and relevant in constantly changing industries. The online hub will also benefit the college by helping to increase awareness of trades trainings, which supports and augments the apprenticeship and trades foundations programs Camosun is known for.”

Tracy Punchard, dean, School of Industry & Trades Training, Selkirk College –

“Selkirk College is the focal point for trades training in the West Kootenay and Boundary region. Enhancing opportunities for training through TradeUpBC is vital for experienced tradespeople to keep pace with continual change in the sector. The tradespeople who work and live in rural B.C. require this kind of access if they are going to help our region grow and prosper into the future.”

Brett Fairbairn, president, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) –

“TradeUpBC offers a unique opportunity for tradespeople to enhance their skills and knowledge and keep pace with industry advancements. As a university committed to trades training and lifelong learning, TRU applauds this initiative for fostering a culture of continuous professional development in the trades sector, which is vital for the economic growth and sustainability of our province.”

Joanne MacLean, president, University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) –

“This continued commitment to trades training and education helps make our skilled workforce even stronger. It’s another great example of UFV’s dedication to engaging learners, transforming lives and building community.”

Ajay Patel, president and CEO, Vancouver Community College (VCC) –

“At VCC, we are unwavering in our commitment to empower skilled tradespeople, including those from diverse backgrounds, with accessible and continuous learning opportunities. This new initiative will also help skilled workers, including mid-career professionals, take their careers to the next level. Together with post-secondary institutions across B.C. and in collaboration with Government of B.C., we are building a brighter future for our diverse and dynamic workforce, one credential at a time.”