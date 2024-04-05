Affordable homes coming for Indigenous Peoples in Alberni Valley

CANADA, April 5 - Indigenous Peoples in the Alberni Valley will soon have access to 35 new homes as construction gets underway on a rental housing development in Port Alberni.

“These homes will provide stable, affordable and culturally supportive places to live for Indigenous Peoples in the Alberni Valley,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “We’re proud to support Indigenous-led housing solutions that meet the distinct needs of Indigenous Peoples across the province, keeping them close to their communities and cultures, and we’re proud to do that as the first province in Canada to invest in First Nations housing, both on and off reserve.”

The four-storey wood-frame building at 4210 Cedarwood St. will have a mix of affordable homes ranging from studios to four-bedroom units. This variety of options will allow individuals, seniors, families and intergenerational families to build new connections and strengthen community bonds. The site also includes a playground, outdoor gathering centre, and cultural centre for teachings, activities, events and celebrations.

“Housing is a critical issue for all people, especially Indigenous, in B.C.,” said Chief n̓aasʔałuk, Ahousaht Nation. “Ahousaht is excited to initiate this housing project. Citaapi Mahtii will provide homes for many of our people and, more importantly, provide both a sense of home and a cultural hub for urban Indigenous people.”

The building will be owned and operated by Citaapi Mahtii Housing Society and will primarily serve members of Ahousaht First Nation with low and moderate incomes. The project is expected to be complete in 2025.

“We look forward to a brighter future for our children and grandchildren, who will grow up living in a culturally safe, secure home,” said Wally Samuel, president of the Citaapi Mahtii Housing Society. “We appreciate the Province, through BC Housing, and our other partners for their support. Klecko.”

The new housing development is within walking distance of a playground, recreation centre and high school. Services and amenities, including public transit, parks, a public library, grocery stores and medical facilities, are also nearby.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 78,000 homes delivered or underway, including more than 470 homes in Port Alberni.

Quotes:

Josie Osborne, MLA, Mid Island-Pacific Rim –

“These homes will meet the diverse needs of Indigenous families and elders, in a space that supports their spiritual, cultural and physical well-being. We’re so grateful to partner with the Citaapi Mahtii Housing Society, Ahousaht and the City of Port Alberni on housing projects, like this one, which deliver inclusive, affordable places to live that make a lasting impact on our communities.”

Sharie Minions, mayor, Port Alberni –

“Collaborating to allocate land for such a significant project is immensely fulfilling. The Nation’s initiative not only addresses the crucial need for affordable housing among its members and the wider community but also paves the way for employment opportunities, as the project progresses and takes shape.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, contributed $6.4 million.

The City of Port Alberni provided the land for the project, valued at approximately $580,400.

The federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided $150,000 in seed funding.

