New school coming to Olympic Village

CANADA, April 5 - The much-anticipated new elementary school for the Olympic Village neighbourhood of Vancouver is taking a significant step forward with a finalized budget.

“Our government is focused on building new and expanded schools in communities that are growing and facing enrolment pressures,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “As communities in B.C. continue to grow, we’ll continue to invest in services that families need.”

The new school will have capacity for 630 students through more than $150 million from the Province. The four-storey school will include a neighbourhood learning centre that will have space for child care and a rooftop play area. The school is expected to be complete by fall 2029.

The Henry Hudson Elementary under construction is also going to be expanded to include space for 145 more students with more than $15 million in additional funding. The six-classroom addition will bring the capacity of the school to 535 students. The school is still expected to be complete by 2025.

“These investments will support families in our community for years to come once these projects are complete,” said Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek. “They mean so much more than just classrooms and child care. They provide meaningful support to families, ensuring they can stay in the neighbourhood they've come to love, while maintaining our community’s wonderful diversity.”

Over the past six years, the Province has invested $526 million in new, expanded and upgraded schools in the Vancouver School District, including the recently completed David Lloyd George Elementary and Bayview Community Elementary schools, and recent seismic updates completed at Edith Cavell Elementary and David Livingstone Elementary.

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for future schools, throughout the province. This has resulted in 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.8 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Quotes:

George Heyman, MLA of Vancouver-Fairview –

“Schools are community hubs, and the new Olympic Village neighbourhood school will fill the need parents have long identified and facilitate vital community connections in this area. As more families make Vancouver their home, we will continue to plan and build the education infrastructure they need.”

Victoria Jung, chair, Vancouver School Board –

“Today’s announcement will deliver on promises made to families who make Olympic Village their home and provide students with a vibrant learning community for years to come. This much-needed funding will contribute to the well-being and success of students, while supporting our vision for a thriving educational system that supports families in their local communities throughout Vancouver.”

Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver –

“This new public elementary school site is poised to become the beating heart of the Olympic Village. The city is proud to contribute a 99-year lease as part of this momentous project. We're also excited about the Province’s investment to expand Henry Hudson Elementary to better serve the community, accommodating growing student needs and enhancing learning opportunities for all.”

Learn More:

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects