Uncover Secrets to Telecom Success: Airtel and TierOne Revealing Insights on May 8
Telecom Talks on May 8 is an unmissable opportunity for industry leaders to dive deep into the future of telecom excellence”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leaders Ajay Jain, EVP at Airtel, and Paul Vedam, President & CEO of TierOne, are set to unveil the secrets behind their partnership's triumph in deploying a Next-Generation Smart NOC during an upcoming session of Telecom Talks on May 8th. This discussion promises unparalleled insights into partnership dynamics, showcasing real results in service levels, uptime, fault reduction, and B2B customer satisfaction.
Airtel, globally recognized as a telecommunications powerhouse, has leveraged TierOne's Commercial Portal to revolutionize B2B customer satisfaction. Attendees will witness firsthand the remarkable improvements in Mean Time to Identify (MTTI) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR), gaining valuable insights into how this transformative collaboration can supercharge their businesses.
Why Attend Telecom Talks on May 8?
• Engage with telecom titans and unlock game-changing synergies.
• Align your business strategies with industry pioneers.
• Kickstart lucrative partnerships that propel your success.
"Telecom Talks on May 8 is an unmissable opportunity for industry leaders to dive deep into the future of telecom excellence," said Paul Vedam, President & CEO at TierOne. "We invite attendees to secure their spot now for a day of groundbreaking insights and fruitful connections."
Register for the event and explore the full agenda here.
For those eager to connect beforehand, schedule a personalized meeting with our team to explore our solutions that empower your business journey.
Let's make May 8 a day of groundbreaking insights and fruitful connections!
