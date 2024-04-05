Side Launch Brewing Company Announces Opening of New Beer Store in London, Ontario
The expansion marks an exciting step for the award-winning, Collingwood-based brewery, bringing its renowned beer offerings to the community of London, Ontario.
LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, CANADA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Side Launch Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the grand opening of a second retail store at 695 Sovereign Rd in London, Ontario. This marks an exciting expansion for the award-winning, Collingwood-based brewery, bringing its renowned beer offerings to the community of London, Ontario.
Proud to Grow Craft Beer within the London
Located southeast of Veteran’s Memorial & Dundas, the store aims to offer an exceptional selection of beers and seltzers at a great value. Justin McKellar, President of Side Launch, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to London's rich brewing history and hinted at future enhancements including a larger taproom and outdoor patio.
The store is offering walk-in exclusive deals like 25-packs of newly launched Light Lager for $47.95. For those who are looking for non-beer options, new vodka-based Bangarang Hard Seltzer options are also available. Currently open Monday through Friday, there are plans to extend hours and host a grand opening event in May.
Side Launch Beer Company: Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Side Launch is known for its high-quality traditional beers, winning the 2016 Canadian Brewery of the Year. Acquired by Equals Brewing Company in 2022, Side Launch continues to embody its core values of strength in community, a love for the outdoors and working hard to produce quality products. Side Launch has a beautiful and vibrant Taproom & Retail Store in Collingwood, and its products are available in over 800 retail stores and 200 bars and restaurants across Ontario.
