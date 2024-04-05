Four Exclusive Properties in 3 Luxe Markets

3002 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Hawaii 96753. Photo Credit: Ethan Kwon.

As spring blossoms and the weather begins to warm, where you live and the surrounding areas have never been more important. Within Forbes Global Properties, a network owned and run by brokerages, with a Forbes ownership stake creating an interest in our success, luxury properties inspire an increasingly global audience of luxury buyers and sellers. From Hawaii to California and Colorado to Hong Kong, here is a curated selection from Forbes Global Properties’ coveted collection.

29600 Harvester Rd, Malibu, CA 90265. Photo Credit: Alex Zarour, Virtually Here Studios.

Perched amidst a prime almost 3.5-acre ocean-view lot, 29600 Harvester offers exceptional panoramic ocean views and unparalleled craftsmanship. This new construction with over 9,300 square feet has been designed to capture ocean views from nearly every room. With an open-concept layout and seamless indoor-outdoor flow for easy large-scale entertaining, the property epitomizes refined living. Across the property, the home is enveloped amongst lush vibrant vegetation inclusive of rose and vegetable gardens. The pinnacle of coastal luxury living, seamlessly integrating premium craftsmanship, ocean views and a plethora of premium amenities into an unparalleled experience.

3002 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, Hawaii 96753. Photo Credit: Ethan Kwon.

Hawaiiana meets contemporary design with this exceptional estate on the pristine shores of Keawakapu Beach in Maui. Beyond the gated entrance lies a world of relaxation and rejuvenation, where quality adjoins an unrivaled location. Upon entering the property, you’re surrounded by lush tropical landscaping and the soothing sound of waves crashing against the shoreline. The open and airy interior seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living spaces to capitalize on Maui’s year-round sunshine and uninterrupted ocean views. Perhaps the best feature of this home are the unparalleled views of three neighboring islands – Molokini, Kaho’olawe, and Lana’i – from just about every room in the house. Experience the Maui lifestyle in this exquisite beachfront retreat, where every day feels like a vacation and paradise is truly found at home.

1443 Devlin Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069. Photo Credit: Noel Kleinman.

Presenting a Mid-Century Masterpiece in the Hollywood Hills. Live the Hollywood dream in this iconic 1960s architectural gem perched above the Sunset Strip, once graced by the likes of Christina Aguilera, Liza Minnelli, and Jack Haley Jr. Designed by the celebrated modernist architect Harry Gesner, hailed for his “soaring designs celebrating California’s dramatic landscape.” Sweeping panoramic vistas encompass downtown LA, the sprawling city, and the Pacific Ocean. The geometric gate and angled-slat-wood door introduce the home’s period character. Walls of glass blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, maximizing the breathtaking views. A sleek stone sunken conversation pit with a bold fireplace creates a stunning focal point. Warm woods and industrial-modern touches blend seamlessly in the chef’s kitchen. The voluminous primary suite boasts a fireplace, multiple lounging areas, and a spa-like bathroom with a soaking tub, glass shower, fireplace, three-sided aquarium, and a walk-in closet with built-ins and a makeup desk. Host unforgettable gatherings in the custom-built screening room with plush seating, a wet bar, a temperature-controlled wine room, and a tasting nook. Relax and unwind in the gym/yoga/massage room with its own walk-up marble shower. Sunbathe on the expansive deck, cool off in the pool, or soak in the lagoon-like spa with a built-in barbecue and fireplace. Moments away from the vibrant dining, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife of the Sunset Strip, indulge in a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and iconic Hollywood glamour. This is your opportunity to own a piece of history.

130 Mountain Retreat, Edwards, CO 81632. Photo Credit: Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Arrowhead Village and Beaver Creek Resort is a single-family home within steps of both world-class skiing and endless summer recreation. The unparalleled convenience of this magnificent 6 bedroom, 7 bath home offers a lifestyle of luxury and adventure. A spacious layout and large vaulted ceilings lend to this residence’s sense of airiness and seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas. Entertain in style in the open and updated chef’s kitchen, outfitted with high-end appliances and new quartz countertops. The living area meshes into an inviting outdoor space with a hot tub and an impressive built-in fire pit and grill. The lower level offers a second recreation area complete with a wine room, wet bar, media room, and three additional bedrooms. This mountain retreat offers a host of additional features, with three cozy indoor fireplaces, air conditioning, and a spacious two-car garage. Offered furnished and turn-key.