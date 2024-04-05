101 subdivisions apply for first round of opioid abatement grants

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 5, 2024) – The Office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond is reviewing 101 applications for the first distribution of grant funds from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board. The application process for $23 million in funds to fight Oklahoma’s opioid crisis ran from December through March.

Applications from eligible political subdivisions span 34 counties, 33 school districts, 22 municipalities, seven public trusts and two technical school districts in Oklahoma. Three joint applications were also submitted.

"I'm pleased that entities from all across the state are seeking this grant funding to help curb Oklahoma’s opioid epidemic," Drummond said. "It is important these funds get to local communities to remove fentanyl and other deadly opioids from our streets and to provide help for those grappling with addiction."

Grants will fund treatment and recovery programs, assistance with co-occurring disorders and mental health issues, opioid abuse education and prevention, proper prescription efforts and strategies to decrease the supply of narcotics across the state.

A subcommittee of the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board will use a rubric to score the applications and will then provide recommendations to the full board for a vote at its May 22 meeting.

For a list of applicants, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2024/grant_appli...

