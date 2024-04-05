Police conduct POM training exercise as part of the preparation for the joint elections

A joint Public Order Management (POM) training exercise was conducted as part of the police preparedness for the upcoming joint elections and the formation of a new government.

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is prepared to deliver safe and secure joint elections and will be out in force throughout the election period.

The RSIPF has been training hard, with the joint exercise recently conducted at Hells Point, east of Honiara with a combination of Police Support Units (PSUs) from Honiara City Police, Guadalcanal Police and Emergency Response Team of the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI).

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) also formed part of the joint exercise as they prepared to support the RSIPF during the joint elections as part of the Solomons’ International Assistance Force (SIAF).

The case scenario during the exercise was to simulate when multiple incidents happen at the same time and demonstrate how police will respond to them.

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said it is good to see how well prepared officers are leading into the elections. “Officers have received a high level of training and are well prepared to handle any situation that arises.”

Commissioner Mangau said should we encounter any given situation we could use it as our last option to respond to those who want to disturb the peace of our happy Isles.

“I must remind our good citizens that the police are ready to deal with anyone who intends to disturb the joint election process. We have strong support from our security partners and we will respond appropriately to anyone who intends to disturb the joint elections,” said Mangau.

Mr. Mangau urged the good, law-abiding citizens of this country to do the right thing as we prepare to go into the poll on 17 April 2024. Police will be everywhere and please report any corrupt practices or bribery to police.

He said police will be supporting the electoral officials during the joint election process so I am appealing to my good people to respect our officials who will be at the polling stations.

“I am also asking the public should any of my police officers be seen supporting any intending candidates please report to my office. Police officers should not be involved in any political campaign,” says the police chief.

Lima team merge in to deal with subject during a tense situation

PSU move forward to clear a barricade

PSUs and lima team merge together during the POM exercise