Condolence Message

From the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology and the Chairman of the National Disaster Council (NDC) Dr. Melchior Mataki, the Director and Deputy Director of the NDMO, the Staff and Project staff of NDMO associated projects to Mrs Janet Yates and children – William, Esther, Henry, immediate family and relatives.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing on of our former Director and colleague Mr. Loti Yates, on Tuesday 2nd April 2024. Late Loti is responsible for the many significant developments in the establishment of the modern NDMO Solomon Islands. Late Loti has been recognised as the Father of Disaster Management in the Solomon Islands and a pioneer in the space of Disaster Risk Management nationally, regionally and globally. The NDMO is fortunate to have worked under his leadership and share beautiful memories shaped by his dedication, guidance, kindness and charisma.

The NDMO offer our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Janet Yates, Children and the immediate family and relatives.

Romans 14:8, reads, “If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord”. His passing on is hard to accept, however, let us remember and celebrate his remarkable life and career. Let us be encouraged that he is with our eternal Father.

May the soul of your dear husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather be at peace with our Heavenly Father.