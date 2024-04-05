AG Platkin Announces Over 100 Dogs Rescued and Eight Defendants Arrested After Search of Cumberland County Dogfighting Compound

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin, the Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ), and the New Jersey State Police today announced that eight people have been arrested and charged after law enforcement executed search warrants at a Cumberland County compound and two other locations related to a dogfighting network.

On April 3, 2024, a search was executed at the Cumberland County compound following an intensive investigation by the Division of Criminal Justice, the New Jersey State Police, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Two other associated locations were also searched, including a residence in Atlantic County.

The operation led to the rescue of more than 100 dogs that had been bred and trained to fight. Veterinarians from the Humane Society of the United States were on the scene to perform medical evaluations and provide care for the dogs.

The operation also resulted in the filing of criminal charges against an Atlantic County man, Bruce “Hollywood” Low, Jr., 44, of Milmay.

Several of Low’s family members, plus other alleged co-conspirators, were also charged, along with two limited liability companies: Royal Bull Kennels (RBK), a dog-breeding business, and the construction company Kisdir Group, which allegedly laundered the proceeds of criminal activity.

“Profiting from dogfighting is callous, brutal, and cruel,” Attorney General Platkin said. “These animals are born into lives of abuse, suffering, and violence, culminating with hours-long fights and frequently these dogs’ slow and painful deaths. The alleged illegal activities that were uncovered by this investigation will not go unpunished.”

“This operation was the result of a long-term collaborative investigation by numerous State and Federal law enforcement agencies, revealing that these defendants operated a sophisticated organized crime enterprise that victimized a tragic number of dogs,” said J. Stephen Ferketic, Director of the Division of Criminal Justice. “The Division of Criminal Justice is determined to protect animals and communities from this horrific activity.”

“Dismantling a dog fighting ring is not just about rescuing animals; it’s about dismantling a culture of cruelty and restoring compassion to our communities,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “It represents a steadfast commitment against violence, showcasing the impact of justice and empathy.”

“The barbaric practice of pitting animals against each other in a fight to the death has no place in this country,” said Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Robinson of the Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG). “The outstanding work of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who investigated this case and the prosecutors of the New Jersey Office of Attorney General made it possible to bring these individuals of a major animal fighting venture to justice. USDA-OIG has made animal fighting a high priority in order to demonstrate that these inhumane acts of cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

“What’s striking is the level of suffering involved in dogfighting contrasted with how sweet and eager for affection these dogs are,” said Janette Reever, animal crimes investigations program manager for the Humane Society of the United States. “Though they were shivering in the cold rain, these dogs still left their meager shelters to greet us. We are grateful to the New Jersey State Police for their hard work and dedication to put a stop to this cycle of suffering.”

Bruce Low, Jr. is facing numerous charges, including:

Racketeering (2nd degree);

Conspiracy (2nd degree);

Money Laundering (2nd degree);

Misconduct by a Corporate Official (2nd degree);

Leader of a Dogfighting Network (2nd degree);

Promoting Organized Street Crime (2nd degree);

Dogfighting by possessing, keeping and/or training a dog for a fight (3rd degree);

Dogfighting for gambling on the outcome (3rd degree);

Possession of dogfighting paraphernalia (3rd degree);

Cruelty to Animals (4th degree);

Falsifying Records (4th degree); and

Identity Theft (4th degree).

The following other defendants have also been arrested and charged in this matter:

Terri A. Low, 67, of Maurice River, Low’s mother and alleged business partner

Bryce J. Low, 20, of Maurice River, son of Low, Jr. and dog handler

Roosevelt Hart IV, 29, of Milmay, son-in-law of Low, Jr. and alleged kennel partner in training

Coy Glenn Dickenson, 58, of Maurice River, dog trainer

Travis J. Garron, 38, of Port Elizabeth, dog trainer/handler

Mark A. Runkle, 42, of Maurice River, dog handler

William McClinton, 68, of Maurice River, dog breeder

All of the defendants have been charged with racketeering (2nd degree), while certain defendants have additionally been charged with money laundering (2nd degree) and a series of dogfighting charges, including conspiracy to engage in dogfighting; possessing, keeping and/or training a dog for a fight; possessing dogfighting paraphernalia; buying, selling or breeding a dog for a fight; and possessing, keeping and/or training a dog for a fight.

These charges and allegations are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Deputy Attorney General Heather Hausleben is prosecuting the case for DCJ, under the supervision of Assistant Attorney General Erik Daab. DAG Andre R. Araujo is handling a civil forfeiture proceeding for property seized. The case was investigated by Detective Dominick Quartuccio, under the supervision of DSG Adam Decicco and DSFC George Auge of the New Jersey State Police. Attorney General Platkin thanked the United States Department of Agriculture of the Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service of the Department of Defense, and the Humane Society of the United States for their valuable contributions to the investigation.

Defense counsel :

Damon Tyner, Esq., for Bruce G. Low, Jr.

Unspecified as to all other individuals at this time

