Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Flag Officer- in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 4, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci, April 4, following the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Flag Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Toribio Adaci at Pearl Harbor today while in town for the U.S. Pacific Fleet Change of Command.


Franchetti underscored the U.S. Navy’s commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.


During her discussion with Adaci, Franchetti noted the ironclad alliance between the U.S. and the Philippines and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Philippines following the PRC Coast Guard and maritime militia’s dangerous obstruction of a lawful Philippine resupply mission.


Franchetti also applauded the significant advances in interoperability between the two navies and reiterated her commitment to advance Navy-to-Navy relations and a number of bilateral initiatives with purpose and urgency.


The U.S. and Philippine navies regularly operate and train together, recently completing the third iteration of the Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea.


The two leaders last met at in September 2023 at the International Seapower Symposium, in Newport, R.I.

