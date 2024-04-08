REV One Dental Celebrates Official Launch, Pioneering a Dentist-Owned DSO Model
REV One is doctor-centered and - more importantly - patient-centered. And it’s really been great to partner with other like-minded dentists.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REV One Dental, the only dental service organization (DSO) with a regional footprint boasting a majority ownership from its founding dentists, has closed on its first acquisition of nine dental practices, stretching from Ohio to Virginia.
— Dr. Dave Severson
The formation of REV One has been spearheaded by Freedom Dental Partners, a dental support group formed to help dentists find the best fit for the future of their practices.
REV One differs from a traditional DSO in its unique ownership and funding model that puts dentists and their operational autonomy as a top priority.
“We have done work with DSOs across the country, “ says Freedom Dental Partners Founder and REV One CEO, Dr. Brady Frank, “and it has made us realize that no one is offering to let dentists stay in control to this extent. We strongly believe that the future of the dental industry should stay in the hands of the practitioners who built it, so seeing REV One become a reality is an exciting step.”
“It is doctor-centered and - more importantly - patient-centered,” says Dr. Dave Severson whose Axi Dental offices have become part of REV One. “And it’s really been great to partner with other like-minded dentists.”
And this aspect will only continue as REV One nears a second set of acquisitions planned to close this summer, according to Dr. Frank.
“This is just the beginning of dentists finally getting what they deserve - and we can’t wait to see what is next.”
