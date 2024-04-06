Press communiqué of the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions

GENEVA, 5 April 2024 – The 60th round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) took place on 4-5 April 2024 in accordance with the six-point agreement of 12 August 2008 and implementing measures of 8 September 2008.

Despite the continued highly challenging regional and geopolitical environment, the participants reconfirmed their commitment to GID process as the only platform where the conflict consequences are being addressed since 2008.

The participants reviewed the security situation on the ground since the last round held in December 2023, and assessed it as relatively stable. There were extensive and substantive exchanges of views on ways to further address core issues on the GID agenda, including non-use of force and international security arrangements. The Co-Chairs called on the participants to think about innovative approaches and engage constructively in order to achieve progress and concrete results on these and other topics, for the benefit of the conflict-affected population and lasting peace.

The issue of internally displaced persons and refugees could not be discussed due to a walkout by some participants.

It was agreed to hold the next GID round on 25-26 June 2024.