ROSEAID Inc Introduces Telepathology Platform Version 2.0, Enhancing Remote Analytic and Collaboration Capabilities
The ROSEAId cloud-based AI centric platform empowers pathologists with advanced telepathology capabilities
— CEO Joseph Rossi
ROSEAID Inc, a pioneer in telemedicine solutions, proudly introduces Telepathology Platform Version 2.0, the latest evolution in its remote analytic and collaborative technology. Building upon the success of prior releases, Version 2.0 represents a consistent leap forward in empowering healthcare professionals with advanced telepathology and deterministic capabilities.
With Version 2.0, ROSEAID Inc continues its commitment to innovation and excellence in telemedicine. This latest release further enhances remote detection capabilities, empowering pathologists to deliver superior patient care with increased efficiency and precision.
Key features of Version 2.0 include:
1. Advanced Image Analysis: Leveraging advanced image analysis algorithms pathologists can perform detailed analysis and interpretation of digital pathology images with unparalleled ease, accuracy and speed.
2. Enhanced Collaboration: new collaboration features, including real-time annotation and markup tools facilitate seamless communication and collaboration amongst pathologists, and other physicians regardless of their geographic location.
3. Streamlined Consultation Management: enables administrators and pathologists to track and manage consults simply.
4. Expanded Export Capabilities: seamless incorporation of notes and images into PDF reports, streamlining the export process to case/laboratory management systems and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
"We are thrilled to unveil Telepathology Platform Version 2.0, a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in telemedicine," said Joseph Rossi, CEO at ROSEAID Inc. "With its advanced features and enhanced collaboration tools, Version 2.0 empowers pathologists to deliver superior patient care, regardless of their location, 24 x 7 in real time. We look forward to setting new standards for telepathology technology."
About ROSEAID Inc: ROSEAID Inc is a leading provider of telemedicine solutions, specializing in digital pathology and remote analytics. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, ROSEAID is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals with advanced technologies to improve patient care and outcomes.
For more information about the platform or to schedule a demo, visit https://roseaid.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.
Media contacts:
Email: media@roseaid.com
Harvey Rand
ROSEAId Inc
