CPCON Group and Zero Effort Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership in Fixed Asset Management
Zero Effort Solutions and CPCON Group combine software and services to drive efficiency and accuracy in reporting, audit, and compliance.
Integrating ZestFA’s data workflow capabilities... will increase the effectiveness and accuracy of fixed asset audits, providing benefits in cost savings [and] regulatory compliance...”EUGENE, OR, US, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPCON Group and Zero Effort Solutions are excited to announce a new strategic partnership. CPCON Group, experts in physical inventory and fixed asset advisory services, alongside Zero Effort Solutions, creators of the innovative ZestFA software for fixed asset management, are teaming up. This collaboration aims to boost the efficiency of fixed asset management by combining the two firms’ services and technology into a streamlined, cohesive offering for fixed asset-intensive industries.
— Tiago Jeveaux, CPCPON Group
CPCON Group brings its specialized knowledge in fixed asset inventory best practices and RFID-related software technologies, while Zero Effort Solutions introduces its ZestFA SaaS platform, designed to innovate data consolidation, reporting, reconciliation, audit, and compliance processes.
"The partnership marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance our fixed asset management solutions," said Tiago Jeveaux, Vice President North American Region at CPCON Group. "Integrating ZestFA’s data workflow capabilities with our RFID technology and inventory services will increase the effectiveness and accuracy of fixed asset audits, providing benefits in cost savings, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency for our clients."
The collaboration between CPCON Group and Zero Effort Solutions is focused on streamlining the audit process and optimizing the lifecycle management of fixed assets from acquisition to disposal. By leveraging their combined technology and expertise, the partnership aims to improve asset utilization, support informed decision-making, and enhance operational excellence for organizations.
Angie Chase, CEO at Zero Effort Solutions, stated, "Working together with CPCON Group allows us to apply our joint knowledge and technology in a way that dramatically reduces manual data handling, cutting reporting timelines by 90% and virtually eliminating errors—without the need for expensive and lengthy traditional systems integration projects."
The partnership is dedicated to improving industry standards, fostering innovation, and expanding the possibilities within fixed asset management. Clients and stakeholders are invited to learn more about what this collaboration means for the future of asset management.
For more information about this partnership, please contact:
CPCON Group
https://cpcongroup.com/
Tiago Jeveux: tiago.jeveaux@cpcongroup.com
Zero Effort Solutions, Inc.
https://zestfa.com/
Angie Chase: angie@zestfa.com
About CPCON Group:
CPCON Group specializes in fixed asset physical inventory and advisory services, focusing on RFID technology platforms. With extensive experience, CPCON Group aims to deliver solutions that improve the processes of asset management.
About Zero Effort Solutions:
Zero Effort Solutions provides next-generation software for managing fixed asset data workflows. Made by accountants for accountants, ZestFA, provides simple and fast integration and automated data transformation to drive efficiency and accuracy in reporting, audit, and compliance.
Angie Chase
Zero Effort Solutions, Inc.
+1 844-393-2778
angie@zestfa.com
ZestFA Software Overview