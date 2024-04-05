News Item

Itasca Wellness Court To Celebrate Graduation

Posted: Friday, April 5, 2024

Itasca County Courts will honor the latest graduates of their esteemed Wellness Program at 10 a.m. on April 12 at the Itasca County Courthouse in Grand Rapids.

The Itasca County Wellness Program exemplifies a commitment to holistic justice by offering participants a chance to address the root causes of their challenges while holding them accountable for their actions. The program is instrumental in providing people struggling with addiction or mental health issues a pathway to recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society.

Judge Sarah McBroom, with Judge Michael Harralson of the Leech Lake Tribal Court, expressed profound pride in the accomplishments of the graduates and the transformative impact of the program.

"Itasca’s Wellness Court embodies the spirit of compassion, accountability, and hope. And these three graduates, through their dedication and perseverance, have overcome personal obstacles to become an inspiration to others facing similar struggles,” Judge McBroom said. “As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, we celebrate the graduates' achievements and reaffirm our commitment to supporting their continued success."

The graduation ceremony will feature testimonials from the graduates, remarks from judges and community leaders, and expressions of gratitude to the dedicated staff and volunteers who have played pivotal roles in the graduates' journeys. A small reception will follow the graduation ceremony.

The Itasca Wellness Court was established in April 2007 to unite courts, criminal justice entities, substance abuse treatment providers, and the community to enhance public safety, ensure offender accountability, and reduce substance abuse and its financial impact on society. The Itasca Wellness Court is one of only two drug/DWI courts in the nation that have a Joint Powers Agreement with a Tribal Court (Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe).

The Itasca County Courthouse is located at 123 NE 4th St. in Grand Rapids. Media wishing to cover the graduation should provide reporter and photographer information to Kim Pleticha by noon on Thursday, April 11.