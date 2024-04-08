Gradient MSP Unveils StackTracker™: Revolutionizing MSP Business Management with Cutting-Edge Data Insights
Gradient MSP is thrilled to announce StackTracker™, a revolutionary product designed to redefine how MSPs track their business and make data-driven decisions.
StackTracker is more than a product, it’s a response to the critical questions MSPs face about their businesses in today’s dynamic market, helping them navigate the challenges of growing profitably.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient MSP, a leader in innovative solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is thrilled to announce StackTracker™, a revolutionary SaaS product designed to redefine the way MSPs track their business and make strategic, data-driven decisions. With initial availability limited to the first 100 MSPs, StackTracker™ emerges as a game-changer in the MSP industry, offering exclusive insights into product category coverage, vendor spend, resale revenue, and profitability on both product and client levels.
— Colin Knox, Co-founder & CEO, Gradient MSP
Revolutionary Features for Unmatched Insights
StackTracker™ introduces automated product usage tracking and near real-time data updates, complemented by comprehensive revenue, cost, and profit analytics. Its extensive integration catalogue combined with flexible data grouping, sorting, and filtering, plus AI-driven data analysis with performance trending offer unmatched business insights.
Boasting 60+ native integrations with the most popular PSA, RMM, Backup, and Cybersecurity vendors, StackTracker™ is tailored for MSPs to power their growth with advanced reporting and intelligent recommendations for business improvement.
Strategically Positioned for a Growing Market
Recent analysis by Canalys underscores the importance of technology resellers in the global IT spending landscape, predicting a 6.2% growth in 2024 to reach a staggering $4.94 trillion. With channel partners accounting for 73.2% of this spend, the need for deep tech stack insights becomes ever more critical. StackTracker’s near real-time visibility into tech stack consumption and utilization, empowers MSPs to capitalize on the trillions in IT spend by identifying opportunities within their client base to drive profitable growth.
“With hundreds of thousands of software and hardware companies, growing to over a million by the end of the decade, MSPs require powerful tools to deliver best-in-class services to their clients,” says Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. “The permutations and combinations of products and services will continue to grow exponentially and MSPs will need to improve their tracking to make strategic, data-driven decisions.”
Empowering MSPs to Navigate Growth
"StackTracker™ is more than just a product, it’s a response to the pressing and critical questions MSPs face about their businesses in today’s dynamic and growing market, helping them navigate the challenges of growing efficiently and profitably," says Colin Knox, Co-founder & CEO of Gradient MSP. Ryan Barker, Co-founder & COO, adds, "This product represents our dedication to empowering MSPs with the tools and insights needed to thrive, crafted from our team's decades of MSP experience and feedback from over 1,000 MSPs."
Waitlist and Exclusive Launch Offer
StackTracker™ is only available to 100 MSPs to start, who will have exclusive access to leverage the new product first. Join the waitlist today to be among the first to get access: https://www.meetgradient.com/StackTracker
Contact Information
For media inquiries, please contact info@meetgradient.com.
---
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP is at the forefront of innovation in the managed service provider (MSP) industry, dedicated to empowering MSPs with cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize profitability. Founded by industry veterans with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the MSP landscape, Gradient MSP's mission is to deliver integrated and intelligent tools that enable MSPs to navigate the complexities of technology management with ease and precision.
Gradient’s flagship products, including StackTracker™ and Synthesize™, reflect their commitment to innovation, offering unparalleled insights into MSP operations and client management. With a focus on fostering sustainable growth and operational excellence for MSPs worldwide, Gradient MSP is not just a software provider but a strategic partner for MSPs looking to redefine their success in a rapidly evolving digital world.
For more information, visit Gradient MSP's website at https://www.meetgradient.com/.
Colin Knox
Gradient MSP
+1 587-570-9453
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube