BookBaker Launches AI Book & Textbook Creator

AI Book-Writing Tool Can Save Districts, Families Billions of Dollars

Traditional education publishers have largely ignored vast swaths of the world. With BookBaker, every child on Earth can have high quality, ultra-low-cost learning materials.” — Jose Ferreira

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllCourse today announced the launch of its AI-powered book and textbook generator, “BookBaker.” Created by Jose Ferreira, the founder of Knewton and Bakpax, BookBaker can quickly generate highly customized, full-length books on any topic—with images, sidebar content, and review questions. It’s a researcher, instructional designer, proof- reader, editor, practice question creator, translator, graphic artist, and ghost writer—all in one. BookBaker can also generate shorter-form content such as booklets or educational worksheets, so teachers can quickly make custom content for less than 1% the price of traditional materials.

For aspiring authors, BookBaker is nothing short of a revolution in the writing process, creating a strong draft for nearly any project in minutes that they can then add to, edit, share, or self- publish. For school districts and families, BookBaker is like having their own bespoke desktop education publisher. In 2021, a single California school district spent $147 million on education content. Replacing traditional materials with BookBaker content would save districts and families over 99% annually on learning materials.

Since BookBaker can generate non-fiction content in nearly 20 languages—with many more languages coming soon—its impact is not limited to the U.S., nor to educational content. People in over 200 countries have already used BookBaker to create personal interest books for themselves or educational content for their students. BookBaker aims to democratize traditional publishing—especially for educational purposes. “Traditional education publishers have largely ignored vast swaths of the world,” Ferreira said. “With BookBaker, every child on Earth can have high quality, ultra-low-cost learning materials.”

BookBaker is a service of AllCourse, an online marketplace that affordably connects schools with online teachers to address the growing teacher shortage crisis.

About BookBaker

BookBaker is the latest visionary product by Jose Ferreira, the founder of adaptive-learning pioneer, Knewton, and autograding pioneer, Bakpax.