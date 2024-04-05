Manchin Statement On 14th Anniversary Of Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster

April 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the 14th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch (UBB) mine disaster, a tragedy that killed 29 miners in Raleigh County.

“Fourteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an unimaginable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. The anniversary of this tragedy reminds us that our miners are willing to risk their lives for us, and we owe it to them and their loved ones to prioritize their health and safety. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of these 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day and we will continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”