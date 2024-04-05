Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,563 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement On 14th Anniversary Of Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster

April 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the 14th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch (UBB) mine disaster, a tragedy that killed 29 miners in Raleigh County.

“Fourteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an unimaginable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. The anniversary of this tragedy reminds us that our miners are willing to risk their lives for us, and we owe it to them and their loved ones to prioritize their health and safety. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of these 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day and we will continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Statement On 14th Anniversary Of Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more