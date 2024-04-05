Senate Passes Manchin, Budd, Boozman Bipartisan Resolution To Honor Gold Star Spouses

April 05, 2024

Charleston, WV – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ted Budd (R-NC) and John Boozman’s (R-AR) bipartisan resolution to designate today, April 5th, 2024, as Gold Star Wives Day. The resolution honors the sacrifices made by the spouses and families of fallen members of the United States Armed Forces.

“We will never be able to repay our brave servicemen and women and their families who have paid the ultimate price to protect our beloved country. West Virginians and Americans are forever grateful to these heroic patriots, and I’m proud to lead this bipartisan resolution to designate April 5th, 2024 as Gold Star Wives Day to honor their dedication and sacrifice. Gayle and I extend our deepest condolences and profound gratitude to every Gold Star family and spouse,” said Senator Manchin, member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

“We are forever indebted to all those who lay down their lives to protect and defend us. We often forget the sacrifice that military families also bear. That’s why I’m proud to help pass a bipartisan resolution honoring Gold Star spouses. I would like to extend the gratitude and condolences of all North Carolinians to the spouses of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said Senator Budd.

“The loved ones of our fallen servicemembers experience a sense of loss and grief that few will ever know. We must always commemorate their sacrifice while also honoring the incredible courage and resilience it demands of the spouses, children and parents left behind. This resolution helps extend to these Gold Star families the eternal gratitude they are owed by those of us who enjoy the freedoms so many American heroes have given their lives to protect,” said Senator Boozman.

On April 5, 1945, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt convened the first meeting of the Gold Star Wives of America, a Congressionally-chartered non-profit to acknowledge the incredible sacrifices of the families of those who died in service during World War II. To learn more about the organization, visit their website here.

Senators Manchin, Budd and Boozman also introduced the Gold Star Wives Day Resolution in 2023.