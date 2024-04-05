H.E. Hadiya Claxton represents St Kitts and Nevis in high level panel discussion at Southern University

Basseterre, St. Kitts (SKNIS): Her Excellency (H.E) Hadiya Claxton, Special Envoy for Investment, Development, and International Business Relations in the Office of the Prime Minister, participated in a distinguished panel discussion at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. This event was a significant part of the ceremonies commemorating the official opening of the Patent and Trademark Resource Centre at the John B. Cade Library on campus.

The panel featured an esteemed group of leaders and experts, including Hope Shimabuku, Director of the Texas Regional Office of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; U.S. Federal Judge Georgianna Witt Braden; and Jacqueline Shorter-Beauchamp, CEO of Engaged Media Studios, Inc. The discussion focused on the importance of intellectual property rights, innovation, and economic development, providing invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of international business and development.

According to H.E. Claxton, the event also celebrated the John B. Cade Library’s new status as a Patent and Trademark Resource Centre, officially designated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This, she said, marks a historic milestone for Southern University, positioning it as a key facilitator in the protection and management of intellectual property in the region.

H.E. Hadiya Claxton’s participation underscores the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’s commitment to fostering an environment that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration. It comes as the Federation deepens ties with the University through education, agriculture, and culture.

“It was an honour to share the stage with such distinguished professionals and to represent our beautiful federation on this global platform,” Claxton remarked. “The establishment of the Patent and Trademark Resource Centre is a significant advancement for intellectual property rights and serves as a beacon of inspiration for our own nation’s endeavours in innovation and development.”

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extends its heartfelt congratulations to Southern University and all individuals involved in achieving this landmark. It reaffirms its dedication to strengthening bilateral and international relationships, promoting sustainable development, and encouraging innovation across all sectors.