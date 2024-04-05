Sensitive circulating tumor DNA-based residual disease detection in epithelial ovarian cancer

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in women worldwide, and is characterized by a high rate of recurrence after surgery and chemotherapy. We sought to implement a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)–based blood test for more accurate post-operative surveillance of this disease. We analyzed 264 plasma samples collected between June 2016 and September 2021 from 63 EOC patients using tumor-guided plasma cell-free DNA analysis to detect residual disease after treatment. Assay specificity was verified using cross-patient analysis of 1,195 control samples. ctDNA was detected in 51 of 55 (93%) samples at diagnosis, and 18 of 18 (100%) samples at progression. Positive ctDNA in the last on-treatment sample was associated with rapid progression (median 1.02 versus 3.38 yr, HR = 5.63, P < 0.001) and reduced overall survival (median 2.31 versus NR yr, HR = 8.22, P < 0.001) in patients with high-grade serous cancer. In the case of 12 patients, ctDNA assays detected progression earlier than standard surveillance, with a median lead time of 5.9 mo. To approach the physical limits of ctDNA detection, five patients were analyzed using ultra-sensitive assays interrogating 479–1,856 tumor mutations, capable of tracking ctDNA fractions down to 0.0004%. Our results demonstrate that ctDNA assays achieve high sensitivity and specificity in detecting post-operative residual disease in EOC.

Residual disease assays targeting only a single mutation have their sensitivity fundamentally limited by the number of plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments informing on that genomic position in a blood sample. Assays tracking multiple tumor mutations can achieve exquisite sensitivity with the aid of cross-strand DNA error correction ( 22 , 23 ). To test the applicability of this technology for ovarian cancer surveillance, we carried out residual disease detection in 63 EOC patients using cost-effective panels targeting a median of 21 tumor mutations, as well as ultra-sensitive panels targeting up to 1,856 mutations.

Plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is an emerging minimally invasive analyte with applications in cancer diagnosis, genomic characterization, and residual disease detection ( 13 , 14 ). A highly sensitive ctDNA test could eliminate the need for periodic CT scans and gynecological examinations in EOC surveillance. Several studies have sought to implement such a test using digital droplet PCR assays targeting a single tumor mutation, with a particular focus on TP53 mutations that occur in 99% of HGSC tumors ( 15 , 16 , 17 ). Pereira et al analyzed blood samples from 44 gynecological cancer patients and found detectable ctDNA in 91% of samples coinciding with a positive CT scan ( 18 ). Parkinson et al found ctDNA in 42 of 51 (82%) plasma samples collected after relapse on first-line treatment ( 19 ). Minato et al detected ctDNA in 6 of 6 relapsed HGSC patients ( 20 ). Kim et al reported on-treatment ctDNA to be strongly correlated with time to progression, a finding corroborated by other studies ( 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 ).

Cancer antigen 125 (CA125) protein is the most used tumor marker for EOC, used in conjunction with computed tomography (CT) and transvaginal ultrasound in monitoring treatment responses and detecting tumor relapse ( 5 ). However, CA125 is not specific to ovarian cancer, as it is secreted by several organs, is elevated in 1% of cancer-free women, and is affected by menopausal status and conditions such as endometriosis and coronary artery disease ( 6 , 7 , 8 ). CA125 also suffers from poor sensitivity, as 20–30% of newly diagnosed EOC patients do not show elevated levels of the protein ( 9 , 10 ). Treatment response monitoring is complicated by the fact that CA125 has a half-life of 15 d in the bloodstream ( 11 ). A large randomized clinical trial published in 2010 found that early initiation of chemotherapy at the first indication of CA125 progression did not improve overall survival relative to treatment initiation at symptomatic or clinical relapse ( 12 ). Because of these shortcomings, the use of CA125 in EOC surveillance is considered optional according to National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines ( 1 ).

Epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) and its most common subtype, high-grade serous cancer (HGSC), are among the most lethal cancers in women. Standard treatment for newly diagnosed EOC is surgical cytoreduction and platinum–taxane combination chemotherapy with or without angiogenesis inhibitor bevacizumab, followed by maintenance therapy using PARP inhibitors and/or bevacizumab ( 1 ). The recent adoption of PARP inhibitors as maintenance therapy has resulted in significant improvements in progression-free and overall survival, particularly for patients with homologous recombination–deficient disease ( 2 , 3 , 4 ). EOC is generally responsive to first-line therapy, but more than 50% of patients progress within 2 yr, even among homologous recombination–deficient patients treated with PARP inhibitors ( 2 , 3 ).

Results

Study population From the CHEMOVA cohort of 171 patients, 63 epithelial ovarian cancer patients were included in our retrospective analysis based on the availability of tumor tissue and plasma samples (Fig 1). Baseline characteristics were representative of an all-comers clinical population (Tables 1 and S1). All patients received standard-of-care treatment consisting of primary debulking surgery (PDS) + adjuvant chemotherapy (40 patients), chemotherapy + interval debulking surgery (IDS) (12 patients), only chemotherapy (nine inoperable patients), or only primary debulking surgery (one patient with a mucinous stage I tumor). One patient received only palliative care. The median follow-up for overall survival from the start of treatment was 4.4 yr (reverse Kaplan–Meier method). Table 1. Baseline characteristics of the 63 study patients.

Plasma ctDNA fraction quantification using personalized mutation assays We collected 61 cancer tissue samples from surgery and 264 blood samples at pre- and post-operative timepoints from 63 patients (Table S2). Tumor tissue samples were sequenced to a median depth of 117x using a panel targeting 10 Mb of genomic regions, and a median of 21 tumor mutations per patient were selected for residual disease testing (Fig 2A). Plasma cfDNA samples were sequenced to a median depth of 2,143 fragments (IQR 1,212–3,332) per targeted mutation, with an average of 14 sequenced reads per cfDNA fragment. Plasma volume correlated with the quantity of extracted cfDNA (median 19.2 ng per ml plasma), and the amount of cfDNA used for library preparation correlated with fragment depth after sequencing (average 64 haploid genome equivalents per ng cfDNA) (Fig 2B). All plasma samples displayed a typical cfDNA fragment length profile with no indication of high molecular weight DNA contamination (Fig S1). Figure 2. Residual disease testing in epithelial ovarian cancer using a circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)–based approach. (A) Overview of tumor tissue–guided residual disease testing. (B) Boxplot showing how the amount of plasma cell-free DNA used for library preparation affected median fragment coverage per mutation. (C) Effect of two different DNA error correction methods on background error rate. (D) Relationship between ctDNA fraction and cancer stage, cancer type, and CA125 level at diagnosis. (E) Comparison of ctDNA fractions in plasma samples collected before treatment, on-treatment, and after progression, as well as 1,195 negative control samples from other patients. (F) Visualization of patient clinical timelines and ctDNA fractions in serial plasma samples (circles). Progression was defined as a positive CT scan or biopsy-proven metastasis (see the Materials and Methods section). For patients 1, 12, 110, 122, and 151 indicated with a yellow background, plasma ctDNA fractions quantified using ultra-sensitive assays (see Fig 5) are shown. Figure S1. Superimposed fragment length profiles for all 264 plasma cell-free DNA samples analyzed in this study. Characteristic mono- and dinucleosome peaks are seen in all samples, with negligible contamination from high molecular weight cellular DNA. We used redundant cfDNA reads to produce consensus DNA sequences with a ninefold reduced error rate (Figs 2C and S2) and quantified the ctDNA fraction of each plasma sample based on the fraction of mutant DNA fragments across all target mutations. A limit of detection was established for each assay by applying it to plasma samples from other patients. Accounting for sequencing depth and background error rate, the sample-specific lowest detectable ctDNA fraction ranged between 0.003 and 0.146% (median 0.012%) (Fig S3). The error rate was lower for the 43% of cfDNA fragments for which both original strands were recovered, allowing cross-strand correction (Fig 2C). However, given the trade-off between error rate and fragment depth, we found that relaxed error correction (generating duplex consensus when possible but not requiring it) achieved the lowest limit of detection for 96% of plasma samples (Fig S4). Figure S3. Analysis of the technical factors that affect the limit of detection for a circulating tumor DNA residual disease assay. The number of informative DNA fragments was defined as the total number of sequenced DNA fragments overlapping targeted tumor mutations. The background base substitution error rate acts as a bound on the lowest achievable limit of detection. A sample was considered circulating tumor DNA–positive if the number of mutant fragments was statistically significantly higher than expected based on the background error rate. Figure S4. Comparison of the limit of detection for circulating tumor DNA achieved using relaxed or strict duplex consensus–based error correction. Each dot is a plasma cell-free DNA sample analyzed using a personalized assay. Color indicates which type of assay was used (red = ultra-sensitive assay targeting 479–1,856 mutations, blue = narrower assay targeting a median of 21 mutations). ctDNA was detected in the pre-treatment plasma of 51 of 55 (93%) patients, with ctDNA fractions between 0.018 and 41.7% (median 1.47%) (Table S3). Of the four patients with ctDNA-negative pre-treatment plasma, patients 56 and 89 had low-grade serous stage III tumors, patient 21 had a low-grade endometrioid stage II tumor, and patient 57 had a seromucinous stage I tumor. All four patients had undetectable ctDNA at all timepoints throughout the study, and no cancer recurrence during the follow-up. Pre-treatment plasma ctDNA fractions were correlated with cancer stage, type, and pre-treatment serum CA125 levels (Fig 2D). Plasma cfDNA samples collected after treatment initiation but before progression were available for 58 patients, and showed lower ctDNA fractions than baseline samples (median 0.001% versus 1.77%, P = 1.8 × 10−22, rank-sum test) (Fig 2E and F). To establish the specificity of our assays, we used each patient’s assay to analyze samples from other patients, and found that 15 of 1,195 samples were falsely detected as ctDNA-positive, yielding a false-positive rate of 1.26% (Fig 2E). Cancer cell populations that recur after treatment may not carry all of the same mutations as the biopsied tumor population because of subclone elimination. In our cohort, 13 patients had post-recurrence plasma samples with sufficient ctDNA (average mutant fragment count per conserved mutation ≥ 10) to allow us to quantify the fraction of shared mutations. We found that on average, 87% (range 63–100%) of mutations found in the biopsied population were found in post-recurrence plasma. This rate was higher for mutations that displayed a truncal allele fraction in the tissue biopsy (89% truncal versus 35% subclonal, P < 0.001, Fisher’s exact test). Tumor TP53 mutations were preserved in post-recurrence plasma samples of all seven evaluable patients. In general, somatic mutations with a higher allele fraction in the tumor sample also carried a higher allele fraction in plasma (Fig S5). Figure S5. Correlation between mutation allele fractions in the index tumor sample and plasma cell-free DNA samples with a sufficient cancer fraction (mean number of mutant DNA fragments per mutation ≥ 10). Allele fractions are shown using relative units and quartiles to correct for cross-sample variability in cancer DNA fraction.

Plasma ctDNA levels decrease after surgery and chemotherapy A total of 22 patients had plasma collected before primary debulking surgery and a second plasma sample after surgery but before starting adjuvant chemotherapy. We observed an average 84% relative decrease in ctDNA fraction after debulking surgery in these patients. The relative ctDNA% reduction and the absolute residual ctDNA% both correlated with the surgeon’s assessment of the residual tumor (Fig 3). In the case of three patients (108, 122, and 155), we discovered residual ctDNA in post-PDS plasma despite surgeon-assessed lack of visible residual disease (R0), and two of these patients developed a progression after adjuvant chemotherapy. In patient 95 with metastatic disease and surgeon-assessed residual disease >1 cm (R2), we unexpectedly saw ctDNA drop to undetectable levels after surgery. The patient has not developed clinical recurrence after 44 mo of subsequent clinical follow-up on maintenance bevacizumab, has no visible disease in CT, and has maintained a CA125 level below 12 units per ml after adjuvant chemotherapy. We also carried out a similar analysis for six patients who were treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy and IDS, but only one of these patients had detectable ctDNA after surgery (Fig S6). Figure 3. Reduction in plasma circulating tumor DNA fraction after primary debulking surgery and adjuvant chemotherapy in 19 patients. Patients who did not have all three plasma timepoints available (n = 18) or had undetectable circulating tumor DNA at all three timepoints (n = 3) were omitted from the visualization. Right-censored time-to-progression values are indicated with a plus sign. Figure S6. Reduction in circulating tumor DNA fraction after neoadjuvant chemotherapy and interval debulking surgery in six patients. Patients who lacked any of the three plasma timepoints (n = 6) were omitted from the visualization. Right-censored time-to-progression values are indicated with a plus sign.

Post-operative plasma ctDNA anticipates progressions Progression during or after first-line treatment was detected in 41 of 62 patients in the standard follow-up. Of the 43 HGSC patients who had plasma samples collected during treatment, those with detectable ctDNA in their last on-treatment sample exhibited a significantly shorter time to progression (median 1.02 versus 3.38 yr, HR = 5.63, P < 0.001) and overall survival (median 2.31 versus NR yr, HR = 8.22, P < 0.001) (Fig 4A). A similar pattern was observed when the analysis was expanded to all 55 epithelial ovarian cancer patients (Fig 4B). Surgeon-assessed residual disease after surgery was also associated with time to progression and overall survival (Fig 4C), although the prognostic association was weaker, because surgery was generally followed by adjuvant chemotherapy with variable efficacy. Figure 4. Detectable circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) at the end of first-line treatment associates with overall survival and time to progression in epithelial ovarian cancer patients. (A, B, C) Kaplan–Meier analysis comparing (A) high-grade serous ovarian cancer patients with and without detectable ctDNA at the end of first-line treatment, (B) all epithelial ovarian cancer patients with and without detectable ctDNA at the end of first-line treatment, and (C) high-grade serous cancer patients with and without surgeon-assessed residual disease after debulking surgery. (D) Six representative patient cases where detectable plasma ctDNA at the end of first-line treatment indicated residual disease and anticipated a subsequent progression. Black dots indicate ctDNA fraction measurements. Gray dots indicate CA125 measurements. Linear interpolation lines are shown for both. All plasma ctDNA fractions shown in this figure were quantified using the narrow residual disease assays targeting a median of 21 tumor mutations. Of the 21 epithelial ovarian cancer patients with detectable ctDNA in their last on-treatment sample, all but one subsequently developed a clinical recurrence (Fig 4A). The sole exception was patient 33, whose ctDNA-positive end-of-treatment plasma sample (P = 0.046, two mutant fragments) was preceded by two and followed by three ctDNA-negative samples, suggesting a false positive (Tables S2 and S3). 18 patients had a plasma sample collected soon after progression (9–100 d after progression, median 37 d). A positive ctDNA fraction was found in all 18 samples, with ctDNA fractions between 0.006 and 25.3% (median 2.1%). Based on the robust ctDNA levels at progression, we investigated 22 patients who had plasma collected between the end of first-line treatment (up to 1 wk before the end of chemotherapy) and progression. A positive ctDNA sample preceding the progression was found for 12 (55%) of these patients, anticipating the progression by 14–1,417 d (median 179) (Fig 4D).

Plasma ctDNA fraction correlates with CA125 measurements For comparison with plasma ctDNA, we also evaluated changes in serum CA125 concentration as a predictor of clinical recurrence. GCIG criteria for CA125 progression (see the Materials and Methods section) were met by only 17 of 41 (41%) patients before progression, and 2 of 41 (5%) patients before the end of first-line treatment, consistent with previous studies (24). GCIG criteria for CA125 response were met by 95% of patients during first-line treatment, 68% of whom later progressed clinically (Table S1). We also tested dividing the patients into two groups based on whether their serum CA125 level was within the normal reference range (<35 units per ml) at the end of first-line treatment. Surprisingly, this simple criterion achieved prognostic performance close to that obtained using our targeted ctDNA assays (Fig S7A and B). Overall, we observed a strong correlation between CA125 and ctDNA% in patients with serial time-matched measurements (Fig S7C). Because of endogenous secretion of CA125 from several organs, the median CA125 level at the end of treatment was 19 units per ml even in patients who did not develop a progression during subsequent follow-up. Figure S7. Comparison of plasma circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and serum CA125 as markers of tumor burden. (A) Kaplan–Meier analysis comparing overall survival and time to progression in high-grade serous ovarian cancer patients based on whether CA125 was below or above 35 U/ml at the end of first-line treatment. (B) Kaplan–Meier analysis comparing overall survival and time to progression in all epithelial ovarian cancer patients based on whether CA125 was below or above 35 U/ml at the end of first-line treatment. (C) Correlation between treatment-induced changes in ctDNA fraction and serum CA125 levels. Each position along the x-axis indicates a timepoint at which a time-matched plasma cell-free DNA sample and CA125 measurement were collected. Bars are grouped and colored by patient, with patient identifier shown in the middle. 10 patients for whom ctDNA was undetectable in all collected samples were omitted from the figure.