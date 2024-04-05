Relocity Awarded on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 List
Relocity Ranks Among Top 100 in Financial Times Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 for Innovative Mobility Solutions
This is further testament to our groundbreaking innovation and relentless commitment to our customers and partners around mobility digital transformation and relocation excellence.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relocity has been awarded on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024–ranking as the 78th fastest growing company. This prestigious award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 4th, 2024, and can be viewed on the FT.com website.
The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024 ranking identifies companies with the strongest revenue growth between the years 2019 and 2022. The creation of the ranking was based on a four-step process, which included: 1. Application Phase: More than 30,000 eligible companies were invited to register. Only companies that met the criteria could apply for the ranking; 2. Research Phase: Statista examined the officially stated revenue data of over 1000 publicly listed companies in the Americas, and added high-profile companies that met the criteria of minimum revenues, independence, and organic growth to the list; 3. Evaluation Phase: The compound annual growth rate was calculated based on the revenue figures submitted and verified by the companies; and 4. Ranking: The top 500 companies that met the criteria were ranked.
Based on the results of the study, Klaus Siegmann, Founder and CEO of Relocity remarks, “We are honored to be recognized in the Top 100 of the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2024. This is further testament to our groundbreaking innovation and relentless commitment to our customers and partners around mobility digital transformation and relocation excellence.”
Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.
About Relocity
Relocity is reimagining the global mobility experience. We enable enterprises to attract, retain, and engage talent globally through our unique blend of mobility software solutions and high-touch destination services. Our personalized digital transferee experience accommodates all mobile talent and is enabled through our AI-driven native mobile app and workforce mobility platform. Relocity serves thousands of cities across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Learn more at www.relocity.com.
About Financial Times
The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of 1.2 million, more than one million of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.
About Statista
Statista is a global data and business intelligence platform with an extensive collection of statistics, reports, and insights on over 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources in 170 industries. Established in Germany in 2007, Statista operates in 13 locations worldwide and employs around 1,100 professionals.
