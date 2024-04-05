Introduction to Bullhead Fishing Clinics

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a series of introductory bullhead fishing clinics this spring, highlighting a seasonal opportunity to target one of Vermont’s most overlooked fish species.

“The arrival of spring brings increased opportunities to catch bullhead as they begin moving into their spawning grounds,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart. “In addition to be being a blast to catch, bullhead -- or ‘horned pout’ as they are also known -- are excellent table fare.”

Each clinic will explore different fishing styles used to target brown bullhead, which are found in many of the shallower, muddier lakes, ponds and rivers of Vermont. Bullhead, like other species in the catfish family, are nocturnal bottom feeders. So, the clinics will take place in the evening to take advantage of increased bullhead activity.

These clinics are open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who are completely new to fishing. Equipment will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own rods as well. Participants should also dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp.

Space is limited to the first 30 registrants and seminars fill up quickly, so sign up as early as possible. Pre-registration is required and can be completed in the events calendar on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at vtfishandwildlife.com.

Directions to the meeting spot will be given upon registering.

Dates & Locations:

Friday, April 26, Stonebridge Dam, Panton, VT: Start time 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2, Macs Bend, Swanton, VT : Start time 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15, Hoyts landing, Springfield, VT: Start time: 6:30 p.m.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Please send an e-mail to corey.hart@vermont.gov or call 802-505-5562 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).