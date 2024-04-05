Ohanafy Revs Up NASCAR Partnership with No. 51 Justin Haley at the Cook Out 400
Ohanafy announces its latest exhilarating partnership with NASCAR driver No. 51, Justin Haley, at the Cook Out 400.
By joining forces at the Cook Out 400, we are showcasing Ohanafy’s versatile and comprehensive solutions that fuel the growth and success of beverage businesses across the spectrum.”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohanafy, the leading beverage management platform built on Salesforce, announces its latest exhilarating partnership with NASCAR driver No. 51, Justin Haley. This strategic collaboration underscores Ohanafy’s ongoing commitment to the beverage industry, marking a significant expansion of its presence into all beverage categories. Haley’s vehicle will sport the Ohanafy logo in the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.
— Kirsten Kalsky, CMO
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Justin Haley,” said Kirsten Kalsky, CMO of Ohanafy. “This continued collaboration is a testament to our shared values of excellence and innovation. By joining forces at the Cook Out 400, we are showcasing Ohanafy’s versatile and comprehensive solutions that fuel the growth and success of beverage businesses across the spectrum.”
The partnership with Justin Haley at Martinsville Speedway is part of Ohanafy’s broader strategy to connect with new audiences and reinforce its commitment to the expansive beverage industry. By aligning with NASCAR, a sport with a rich history of collaboration with leading beverage brands, Ohanafy leverages a unique platform to highlight its comprehensive suite of business solutions designed to empower beverage companies to excel in a highly competitive market.
“As a longtime NASCAR fan, I couldn’t be more thrilled to see Ohanafy represented, yet again, by Justin Haley and the Rick Ware Racing team,” added Ian Padrick, co-founder and CEO of Ohanafy. “On behalf of the whole Ohanafy team, we wish Justin the best of luck and can’t wait to see Ohanafy on the track.”
As Ohanafy continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in beverage management, the company remains focused on its mission to provide innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of producers, distributors, and importers. From sales and inventory management to marketing, distribution, and beyond, Ohanafy’s cloud-based platform is equipped with AI-driven features that streamline operations, boost productivity, and drive substantial growth.
Tune in to the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 3:00 P.M. EST on FS1, MRN, or SiriusXM Channel 90.
About Ohanafy
Ohanafy is redefining the beverage industry by harnessing the power of Salesforce, the world’s leading platform. Its mission is clear: to empower beverage producers and distributors to reclaim their time and focus on crafting exceptional beverages while streamlining production and distribution operations. Built on innovation, excellence, and quality, Ohanafy offers a robust cloud-based solution that revolutionizes how beverage companies operate. By leveraging AI technology, it enables data-driven decision-making, leading to optimized processes, increased profitability, and reduced costs. To learn more, visit www.ohanafy.com.
Coleman Pyeatt
anthonyBarnum Public Relations
+1 2147979848
coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube