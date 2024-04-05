IDL Web Announces Service Expansion

IDL Web Inc. - Toronto Digital Agency

IDL Web Inc. is announcing its expansion into new digital marketing services in the second quarter of 2024.

RICHMOND HILL, ON, CANADA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDL Web, a renowned Canadian web design and digital marketing company, announced its service expansion set to begin in the second quarter of 2024. With the rising demand for digital services, they extend their scope to provide social media marketing, web security, e-commerce support, and more digital services to assist businesses in accomplishing their goals.

IDL Web has been in web design and web marketing for more than 15 years, helping businesses build their online presence. By now, they cater to clients in Canada and the USA looking for single services such as SEO and SEM. They focus on helping businesses rank highly on the search result page and increasing organic traffic.

IDL Web’s strategic expansion focuses on providing full-cycle agency services and assistance during every phase of the process. With new additions such as overall business growth strategy creation, CRM and 360-degree analytics implementation, and general support by expert account managers, this company strives to elevate its digital marketing approaches. This means that the experts at IDL Web will guide clients through the whole digital marketing experience from start to finish. The centralized approach helps create a marketing strategy that aligns with the client's vision and business goals.

During the first quarter of 2024, IDL Web took an essential step towards this change by investing in human resources. They hired a seasoned marketing manager, 2 executives, and 5 other team members for various tasks such as copywriting, outreach, social media management, and market research. These additions to the team will significantly enhance IDL Web's capabilities to meet its clients' needs.

This company has been putting effort into assisting businesses, while striving to achieve their higher goal of reshaping digital marketing in Canada. They help clients navigate through the ever-evolving digital landscape and establish their brand reputation on the market.

As a reminder, the digital advertising sector's revenue in Canada totaled $10.5 billion in 2022. According to Research and Markets, Canada had a 1.7% stake in the global digital advertising market in 2022.