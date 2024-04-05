The Local Guys Test and Tag Expand Electrical Testing Services to Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia—The Local Guys Test and Tag, an international franchise offering safety testing services across Australia to provide safe workplaces in all states and territories, is excited to announce the recent expansion of its suite of services to Melbourne. This will offer businesses in the city access to highly rated and reliable electrical testing.

The Test and Tag Melbourne services are delivered by qualified, professional, and uniformed teams of technicians in every franchise, who prioritise a fast and efficient experience for every customer with minimal workplace disruption. Every service offered by the renowned franchise, including Portable Appliance Testing, RCD Safety, Fire Extinguisher Testing, Emergency Exit Light Testing, Fire Blanket Testing and Microwave Leakage Testing, all adhere strictly to the highest Australian standards.

“We deliver exceptional services for electrical safety,” said a spokesperson for The Local Guys Test and Tag Melbourne CBD. “With over 10 years of industry experience, our professional team ensures hassle-free testing and tagging of electrical devices. We now proudly serve Melbourne and all of Victoria in collaboration with our franchise partners, adhering strictly to Australian safety standards.”

Crucial in environments where electrical appliances and equipment are utilised extensively, such as offices, factories, schools, and construction sites, The Local Guys Test and Tag understand the importance of conducting thorough safety inspections and providing reliable maintenance of electrical devices.

With a commitment to excellence, the top electrical franchise’s Melbourne Test and Tagging services utilise the leading industry equipment, seasoned professionals and comprehensive reporting to ensure a business is safeguarded from workplace safety. These services include:

Portable Appliance Testing: Also known as Test and Tag, Portable Appliance Testing is a two-part test that examines portable appliances, such as fridges, printers, and extension cords, to ensure they are safe to use by providing a pass or fail result.

RCD Safety (Safety Switch Testing): Covering socket outlets, faulty appliances, and diverse protection measures including earth leakage, The Local Guys Test and Tag RCD Safety service is a pivotal safety procedure ensuring workplace security against electrical hazards.

Fire Extinguisher Testing: The Local Guys Test and Tag Electrical Testing services also include Fire Extinguisher Testing, which comprises a visual inspection and integrity test to make sure that in the event of a fire, it can be put out quickly and safely.

Emergency Exit Light Testing: An emergency exit light is a vital safety device in critical situations as it helps guide people out of a building to ensure a swift evacuation. The electrical testing experts Melbourne guarantee an emergency exit light is in compliance with emergency lighting standards and continues to emit a steady and reliable light.

The Local Guys Test and Tag encourage customers in Melbourne interested in finding out more about its Electrical Test and Tag services or who want to request a quote to fill out the convenient contact form on the website to hear back promptly from a member of the team.

With over 10 years' experience, The Local Guys Test and Tag is a family-built international franchise service provider specialising in electrical safety testing and tagging, primarily catering to commercial and industrial businesses. From mining and construction to offices, schools, and hospitality businesses, The Local Guys Test and Tag is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer services, safety testing services, transparency and convenience to ensure customers in all states and territories have complete peace of mind.

To learn more about The Local Guys Test and Tag and the expansion of its suite of services to Melbourne, please visit the website at https://thelocalguystestandtag.com.au.

The Local Guys – Test & Tag is a family-built franchise established in 2019. From humble beginnings in Adelaide, South Australia, The Local Guys offers safety testing services nationwide to provide all states and territories safe workplaces.

